UK heatwave: 32C heatwave expected for 7 days in England – Full list | Weather | News





A heatwave is looming over the UK, with temperatures expected to exceed 30 degrees for seven days.

The weather has been quite erratic this summer, but Britons can now look forward to a week of sunshine before heading into autumn.

According to the weather map from WX Charts, the UK is set to get warmer on Thursday, August 29, with London and areas north of the capital expected to see highs of between 31 and 32 degrees.

Meanwhile, temperatures are expected to drop to the low 20s in Cornwall, Wales and Scotland.

Temperatures are expected to hit similar highs in London on Friday 30 and Saturday 31 August, but the Midlands and North Yorkshire are also expected to see the heat peak.

By Sunday 1 September, London will once again be experiencing its hottest day ever, with temperatures reaching 29C. Cornwall will also see temperatures soar into the upper 20s.

The hottest days are expected to be near the south coast on Monday, September 2, with Dorset, Hampshire and Surrey expected to see highs of around 31C.

Highs of 32 degrees are expected across southern England from London to the Welsh border on Tuesday, September 3.

Finally, on Wednesday 4 September, parts of Essex, Suffolk and Norfolk will experience another heatwave with temperatures reaching 32C.

The Korea Meteorological Administration forecasted the weather from August 28 to September 6 as follows: “The central and eastern regions will be dry and very warm at first, but may remain hot for a while, and the western region will be cloudy with rain here and there.

“Less warm weather is likely later this week as the westerly winds strengthen, but it is unclear how long very warm or hot weather will last in the east.

“Meanwhile, there is a high chance of more rain or showers in the northwest.

“High pressure will become more dominant over the weekend and into early September, which could result in more widespread and prolonged stable conditions, although there is a chance of occasional rain in the polar northwest.

“Temperatures are likely to be above average during this period, with a few thunderstorms possible.”

Tonight and tonight:

At first, fine but late cloudy sunshine. However, the clouds will thicken in the west and persistent rain will come late at night. The rain will be the heaviest in some parts of the southeast and the wind will generally be strong. Lowest temperature is 11 degrees Celsius.

Saturday:

Clouds and rain move northeast, becoming more rainy and windy. More showers in the afternoon, possibly thunderstorms locally, then mostly clearing towards sunset. Cool. Highs around 19 degrees Celsius.

Outlook for Sunday through Tuesday:

During this period, it is windy but mostly clear, with a few showers possible on Monday. After a cool weekend, temperatures begin to rise as we enter the new week.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.express.co.uk/news/weather/1939910/uk-heatwave-britain-32c-august-september-met-office The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos