Yellow weather warnings have been issued for the bank holiday weekend after Storm Lillian slammed into the UK.

The UK is set to be hit by heavy rain on Saturday after Storm Lillian caused power outages, flight cancellations and the disruption of music festivals.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for parts of the UK, with between 50mm and 70mm of rain expected.

The warning, which comes into effect at 6am and lasts until 1pm, covers the area from Portsmouth in Hampshire to Wexwich in Suffolk.

The incident occurred ahead of the busiest August public holiday on record.

The RAC estimates that 19.2 million people will make journeys by car over the weekend, with more than 3.2 million on Friday alone.

In Wales (PA), the winds were so strong that they toppled scaffolding.

The heaviest rain is expected to clear by mid-afternoon, but showers are still expected across central and south-east England and western Scotland.

On Friday, winds exceeded 75 miles per hour in parts of northern England, southern Scotland and Wales, toppling trees, destroying market stalls and ripping up scaffolding.

British Airways cancelled 14 flights scheduled to take off from Heathrow Airport on Friday morning, and others were delayed.

Roads had to be cleared after trees fell in Manchester (Reuters)

Several train lines, including LNER, Transpennine Express, Northern Rail and Avanti West Coast, have all reported weather-related delays.

Hundreds of homes across northern England were without power on Friday morning, with power companies working to reconnect power to each home.

Northern Power Grid said 60,000 customers were affected by severe power outages, adding that 27,000 customers had been reconnected to the grid by midday on Friday.

Whitefield, Greater Manchester, yesterday (@simonjohnno/PA)

About 20 stalls were damaged and stock was destroyed at the Bolton Food and Drink Festival due to high winds.

The Leeds Festival was also thrown into chaos, with festival-goers desperately trying to hold on to tents that were swaying in the wind, while others filmed them flying into the air.

Despite the setback, organisers remain optimistic that festival-goers will have an amazing weekend.

Storm Lillian leaves a trail of destruction at Leeds Festival Campground (@decomcfc/PA Wire)

“The yellow warning could result in some travel disruption,” said Liam Eslick, a meteorologist at the Met Office in the UK.

The holidays are coming up soon, so people will be heading out to their vacation spots.

Be careful when driving on the road and use major roads whenever possible. Local roads may have standing water on the surface.

So, be careful when traveling until Saturday morning.

A tree branch falls on a tram line in Manchester (Reuters)

Conditions are expected to ease on Sunday, but showers are expected across the east, northern England and southern Scotland.

Winds are expected to pick up again, bringing storm surges across much of the UK.

However, the weather service said the winds this time are not expected to be as strong as those on Friday morning.

Ahead of Monday's holiday, Mr. Eslick said: “I think Monday is going to be the best day of the week.

In the future, more sunshine and less wind are expected.

Monday is a public holiday so it will be much quieter and it will be nice to have an extra day to relax this weekend.

