GORST AND VAN BOENING TO MEET IN HISTORIC US OPEN ALL-AMERICAN FINAL





World champion Fedor Gorst and five-time US Open champion Shane Van Boening will face off in a historic all-American final at the 2024 US Open Championship, with both players on the verge of making history.

The 47th edition of this prestigious tournament returns to Harrahs Resort for the fourth consecutive year, supported by Caesars Entertainment, the Atlantic City Sports Commission and broadcasters Sky Sports and DAZN.

LIVE SCORES/BRACKETS

In a tense semi-final, world champion Fedor Gorst faced 2014 world champion Niels Feijen, with both players vying for their first US Open title. Feijen started strongly, winning the match from behind and quickly taking a 2-0 lead. However, a missed 3-ball cut in the third rack opened the door for Gorst, who took advantage to run through the racks and take a 5-2 lead.

The match was closely contested, with Feijen reducing the deficit through strategic safety play and capitalising on Gorst's mistakes. But luck smiled on Gorst, who scored a golden break that put him over the hill. The world champion then wiped the board clean to secure an 11-6 victory, advancing to the US Open final for the second time.

Meanwhile, Shane Van Boening showcased his experience and skill against Joshua Filler. By winning the match, Van Boening took an early lead, although Filler remained on his heels. A scratch on the break in the fourth frame gave Filler an opportunity, but he squandered it by missing a crucial 6-ball, allowing Van Boening to regain control.

The five-time champion took an 8-3 lead, but a foul in the twelfth rack and a scratch in the fifteenth rack allowed Filler to narrow the gap further. The match intensified when the two players engaged in a safety battle on the 2-ball in the seventeenth rack, which Van Boening eventually won, regaining control of the board. The South Dakota Kid then won the final racks, beating Filler 11-7, and moving one step closer to his dream of winning a record sixth US Open title.

The final will see World Champion Fedor Gorst take on five-time US Open champion Shane Van Boening in what promises to be an electrifying conclusion to the tournament. With Van Boening aiming for an unprecedented sixth title and Gorst aiming to become the reigning champion of the World Pool Masters, World Championship and US Open in the same year, this is a final that pool fans will not want to miss.

FINAL

Saturday, August 24 – 4:00 PM EDT Fedor Gorst (USA) vs. Shane Van Boening (USA)

Sky Sports UK & Ireland DAZN USA & Brazil AMC Network Hungary Fox Sports Australia Sportcast Taiwan Nova Czech Republic & Slovakia Sky Network New Zealand Sportklub Bosnia & Herzegovina, Croatia, North Macedonia, Montenegro, Serbia & Slovenia Viaplay Baltics, Scandinavia, Netherlands, Poland & Iceland Vietcontent Vietnam

Live scoring, rack by rack, will be available throughout the event at www.wntlivescores.com.

