US General Brown's Mission in the Middle East: Preventing Iran-Israel Conflict





U.S. Air Force Gen. Charles Brown began an unannounced visit to the Middle East on Saturday to discuss ways to avoid any further escalation of tensions that could escalate into a wider conflict, as the region braces for a threat of an Iranian attack on Israel.

Brown, who is chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, began his trip in Jordan and said he would also travel to Egypt and Israel in the coming days to hear the views of military leaders.

His visit comes as the United States is trying to broker a ceasefire deal for Gaza hostages between Israel and the Palestinian terror group Hamas, which Brown said would “help lower the temperature” if reached.

“At the same time, as I talk to my counterparts, what are the things that we can do to deter any kind of broader escalation and ensure that we take all appropriate steps to [avoid]…a broader conflict,” Brown told Reuters before landing in Jordan.

The administration of US President Joe Biden is seeking to limit the fallout from the 11-month-old war in Gaza between Hamas and Israel. In addition to the ongoing conflict with Hamas in the Gaza Strip, the war has sparked border clashes between Israel and the Iranian-backed Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah and triggered attacks by the Iranian-backed Yemeni Houthi terror group on Red Sea ships. A man holding a Palestinian flag gestures near a poster of Yahya Sinwar during a rally in Sanaa, Yemen, earlier this month. Many countries have created an artificial divide between Hamas’s military and political wings, the author explains. (KHALED ABDULLAH/REUTERS)

Meanwhile, US troops have come under attack from pro-Iranian militias in Syria, Iraq and Jordan.

In recent weeks, the U.S. military has been bolstering its forces in the Middle East to guard against major new attacks by Iran or its allies, sending the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group to the region to replace the Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group.

The United States also sent a squadron of Air Force F-22 Raptors to the region and deployed a cruise missile submarine.

“We have deployed additional capabilities to send a strong message to deter a broader conflict… but also to protect our forces if they were attacked,” Brown said, saying that protecting U.S. forces was “paramount.”

Iranian response

Iran has vowed a tough response to the assassination of Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh, which occurred during his visit to Tehran in late July and was blamed on Israel. Israel has neither confirmed nor denied its involvement.

Hezbollah also threatened to retaliate after Israel killed a senior Hezbollah official in Beirut last month. Iran has not publicly indicated who would be targeted in any possible retaliation for Haniyeh’s assassination. Still, U.S. officials say they are closely monitoring any signs that Iran will follow through on its threats.

“We remain in position, watching the [intelligence] and strength movements,” Brown said.

On Friday, Iran's new foreign minister, Abbas Araqchi, told his French and British counterparts in telephone conversations that it was his country's right to retaliate, according to the official IRNA news agency, which is affiliated with the Islamic Republic.

On April 13, two weeks after two Iranian generals were killed in a strike on Tehran’s embassy in Syria, Iran launched a salvo of hundreds of drones, cruise missiles and ballistic missiles toward Israel, damaging two air bases. Israel, the United States and other allies managed to destroy almost all of the weapons before they reached their targets.

Brown did not speculate on what Iran and its allies might do, but said he hoped to discuss different scenarios with his Israeli counterpart.

“Particularly when I engage with my Israeli counterpart, I think about how they might respond, depending on the response that comes from Hezbollah or Iran,” Brown said.

