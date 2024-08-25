FOUR WORLD CHAMPIONS TO COMPETE IN SEMI-FINALS OF 2024 US OPEN





World champions Shane Van Boening, Fedor Gorst, Joshua Filler and Niels Feijen will face off in the 2024 US Open semi-finals, with Van Boening closing in on a historic sixth title.

The 47th edition of this prestigious event returns to Harrahs Resort for the fourth consecutive year, in partnership with Caesars Entertainment, the Atlantic City Sports Commission and broadcasters Sky Sports and DAZN.

In his quest to make history, Shane Van Boening faced Hanoi Open champion Jayson Shaw in the round of 16. The match was a closely contested one, with both players trading racks early on as they battled for the lead. However, a counterattack from Shaw gave Van Boening the opening he needed, allowing him to run the racks and reach the hill. Although a Van Boening foul gave Shaw a glimmer of hope, another counterattack from the Brit allowed the South Dakota Kid to finish the table and secure a 10-5 victory.

Van Boening then faced Ukrainian underdog Vitaliy Patsura, who gave him a formidable challenge in another closely contested match. Patsura’s scratch on the break in rack 12, followed by a golden break from Van Boening on rack 14, helped the American take the lead and reach the hill. An intense safety battle on the 1-ball ensued, which Van Boening initially won, but faltered on the 8-ball. However, a sharp break from Patsura in the next rack allowed Van Boening to capitalize and close out the match with a tight 10-7 victory.

Reigning world champion Fedor Gorst faced Mosconi Cup teammate Skyler Woodward in a rematch of their European Open round of 16 clash. Gorst raced out to an early 5-0 lead, buoyed by a 2-9 stroke of luck, and eventually reached the hill at 9-5. Despite a missed cut on the 9-ball that gave Woodward a chance to come back, a sharp break in the 15th key sealed Woodward's fate, allowing Gorst to advance to the quarterfinals.

In the quarter-finals, Gorst faced Jefrey Roda, who had earlier eliminated fellow Filipino Johann Chua. Gorst once again took a 5-0 lead, thanks to his exceptional safety play, and extended his advantage further with another lucky carom on the 9-ball, to make it 8-1. Although Roda managed to recover to take four racks, a scratch on the break gave Gorst the opportunity he needed to close out the match and secure his place in the semi-finals.

Another Mosconi Cup showdown took place in the quarter-finals, as former Team Europe stars Joshua Filler and David Alcaide faced off after their round of 16 victories over Marc Bijsterbosch and Michael Baoanan, respectively. Filler, the 2017 world champion, quickly asserted his dominance, storming to a 10-3 victory over El Matador Alcaide to book his place in the semi-finals.

Meanwhile, Ko Pin Yi continued his impressive form from the previous round, ending Albin Ouschans’ hopes of winning his first US Open title with a convincing 10-4 win to advance to the quarter-finals. However, Kos’ momentum was halted by 2014 world champion Niels Feijen. With the match tied at 4-4, Kos missed 6 balls that cost him dearly, and the Feijen Terminator seized the opportunity to come out of the racks, eliminating the last remaining Ko brother and securing his place in the semi-finals.

The semi-final takes place tomorrow with Fedor Gorst vs Niels Feijen kicking off the day at 10:00 EDT/15:00 BST UK time.

Saturday, August 24 – 10:00 a.m. ET, Semi-Final

10am

Table TV Fedor Gorst (USA) vs. Niels Feijen (DUT)

Around 12:30 p.m.

TV Table Shane Van Boening (USA) vs Joshua Filler (GER)

Saturday, August 24 – 4:30 p.m. EDT, final time

The SVB Junior Open Championship concluded today with a decisive final match between Riku Romppanen and Grayson Vaughan. The rising Finnish star claimed the SVB Junior Open title with a 9-0 victory and the $2,500 first prize.

Juniors aged 17 and under from around the world came to Atlantic City hoping to make a name for themselves as a rising superstar as they competed for their share of the $10,000 prize.

