The Observer's take on the US presidential election: Kamala Harris has set out her big picture. But can it work? | Observer Editorial





Most Americans pay little attention to foreign policy and national security issues when voting for their president, polls show. Yet the worldview of Kamala Harris and Donald Trump, Joe Biden’s two potential successors in the White House, is of considerable interest to foreign audiences, particularly Britons who hope, for example, that Keir Starmer’s government will not face a collapse in American support for Ukraine, a Russian victory and an existential crisis within NATO.

Such destabilizing and dangerous consequences seem entirely possible if Trump, an ultranationalist and neo-isolationist Republican who favors appeasing dictators, were to win a second term. But how does Harris, who accepted the Democratic Party’s nomination in Chicago last week, view the world and its many problems and challenges? If, as we hope, she wins on November 5, what Harris thinks and does as the leader of the world’s largest democracy, economy, and military power will have profound and far-reaching repercussions.

Looking at the Democrat’s resume, one might think that the former California prosecutor and one-term U.S. senator lacks experience and knowledge. In thinly veiled misogynistic terms, Trump is already questioning her ability to be commander in chief, calling her a lightweight with a low IQ. Such characterizations are insulting and simply untrue. Harris has used her time in the Senate wisely. As a member of the Intelligence Committee, she gained expertise in future foreign policy challenges such as AI, cybersecurity, and space. As vice president, she played a leading role at events such as the Global AI Security Summit and the Cop28 climate conference.

In some ways, Harris is a continuity candidate, a brilliant apprentice who received her foreign policy training from the seasoned Biden. Yet precisely because she still largely adheres, for now at least, to his approach on many key global issues, a Harris presidency could still disappoint the progressive left. This is already happening in Gaza. Her public support for Palestinian self-determination last week, while welcome, lacked substance, detail, or timing. By contrast, her solidarity with Israel was unconditional and unwavering. Likewise, questions are being raised about how determinedly she will pursue the climate goals that matter so much to young voters.

In her Chicago speech, Harris regressed to overly familiar, ultra-patriotic rhetoric, insisting, somewhat chauvinistically, on America’s unparalleled greatness. She vowed to ensure that the United States, not China, dominates the 21st century, an echo not only of Biden but of Trump’s confrontational resume. And she regurgitated facile rhetoric about the triumph of freedom, undefined, and the threat posed by the autocrats and tyrants Trump so admired.

In her speech at the Munich Security Conference, well before she was thrust into the presidential race, Harris offered a frank glimpse of her worldview. The United States faces fundamental questions about its engagement in the world. She said it is in America’s interest to strive for democracy or accept the rise of dictators, to continue to work closely with our allies and partners or to go it alone. Her answer was clear. I believe it is in the fundamental interest of the American people that the United States fulfill its longstanding role of global leadership.

This position, if it holds, will be a relief to Britain, the EU, and Eastern European countries that fear that the transatlantic alliance and reliable US support are crumbling. It is a comfort to Ukraine, which has reason to fear Trump almost as much as it hates Vladimir Putin. But will it support him? And will it eventually abandon Biden’s simplistic narrative of a world divided between democracies and autocracies, good guys and bad guys? It offers no hope to people and countries in the middle, to reformers in Iran, for example, who want rapprochement with the West.

How might Harris make a difference if she wins? Michael Hirsh, a Foreign Policy columnist, observed last week that in some areas of future foreign policy importance, Harris has a leg up thanks to her work on the Senate Intelligence Committee and her exposure to classified details of Russian interference in the 2016 U.S. election. Harris represents the next generation of national security experts steeped in new high-tech threats that Biden’s Cold War generation is less familiar with, Hirsh wrote. These encompass a range of cyberthreats, including hacking and election surveillance from abroad, including by state-owned companies such as China’s Huawei; threats from space, such as reported Russian or Chinese plots to disable GPS systems; and over-the-horizon risks from AI and quantum computing.

These emerging threats add new dimensions to preexisting struggles, including the continuing threat to American hegemony posed by China, Russia, and like-minded states. These challenges are unlikely to abate under Harris, nor is the bipartisan domestic push for a less ambitious and less costly international strategy. Among those rethinking America’s post-1945 mission to make the world safer for democracy is veteran diplomat Philip Gordon, Harris’s national security adviser and likely a key figure in the Harris administration.

In his 2020 book Losing the Long Game, Gordon argues that decades of US regime-change policies in the Middle East and elsewhere have been a dismal failure. He and other senior advisers would like to see a less messianic and more humble approach in the future. The big question of the 21st century is whether America will continue to retreat from the international stage. But whatever Harris does once in office, the world is likely safe from another Iraq-style catastrophe.

