This year's Notting Hill Carnival will see a “significant police presence”, the Metropolitan Police has said.

Up to 7,000 police officers are set to be called back into service just weeks after riots and violent unrest erupted on streets across Britain.

“Those things [riots] “It’s about highlighting what the carnival was created for in the first place,” explains Matthew Phillip, chief executive of Notting Hill Carnival.

“Carnival is the UK’s biggest celebration of inclusion and social cohesion. It was created to bring together communities from all backgrounds and almost 60 years later it still does so.”

The History of Notting Hill Carnival

Around one million people are expected to take part in the annual festival. The Notting Hill Carnival began in the 1960s as a way to unite London's diverse immigrant communities.

One of the UK's longest-running street festivals, it celebrates Caribbean culture with a parade through the streets featuring colourful costumed performers dancing and singing.

Shona Narin has been performing at carnivals since she was 18.

Tamsin Salfrais tries on a large blue feather collar to wear at the carnival.

“It shows how Caribbean people came here and made such a huge impact on London, through the Windrush generation, so the whole city is celebrating,” Ms Narin said as she took off her bright pink outfit ahead of Monday's parade.

“It means a lot to me, my family and the Caribbean people.”

The feather collar was made in Trinidad and flown to London for Carnival.

She said this year's carnival was especially important.

“That protest was based on so much hate and so much ugly emotion. And I think this is the exact opposite. It's all love, and everyone is stepping up, and I think love always feeds hate, so it's going to be very, very powerful.”

In the past two years, more than 500 people have been arrested at the Notting Hill Carnival, there have been 15 stabbing incidents – one of which resulted in death – and more than 125 police officers have been assaulted.

The Metropolitan Police Agency has pledged to deploy a significant and appropriate level of police personnel.

“The officers have been briefed on their authority and they know what their authority is,” explained Metropolitan Police Chief Charmaine Bregna.

“They will act proportionately. The main focus of this event is to support a safe and secure carnival.”

