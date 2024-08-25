How to watch It Ends With Us: is it streaming?





Justin Baldoni and Blake Lively's It Ends With Us is based on Colleen Hoover's 2016 novel of the same name, which the author says is based on her mother's marriage.

The film is the first film adaptation of one of Hoover's books.

Baldoni bought the film through his company Wayfarer Studios in 2019, but he told TheWrap he always knew he couldn’t make the movie alone. “No matter how much research I do, or how many women I talk to, or how much I try to empathize or even get into my wife’s mind and heart, I will never be able to understand what that experience is like. I knew that from the start,” he explained.

Here's how to watch It Ends With Us on the big screen.

When was It Ends With Us released?

It Ends With Us first aired on Friday, August 9.

Is It Ends With Us in theaters or streaming?

It Ends With Us was released exclusively in theaters, so the only way to see it right now is to buy a movie ticket. But it's likely that after its theatrical release, Sony's film will make its way to Netflix, as per the multi-year exclusive licensing deal between Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainments in the United States. Expect it to hit the streamer in December, but we'll update this article with an official streaming release date once it's revealed.

Find tickets at a theater near you:

Who is in the cast of It Ends With Us?

The case includes Blake Lively, Justin Baldoni, Jenny Slate, Hasan Minhaj, Brandon Sklenar, Kevin McKidd, Amy Morton, Alex Neustaedter, Isabella Ferrer, Robert Clohessy, Robin S. Walker, Emily Baldoni, Adam Mondschein, Caroline Siegrist, Robyn Lively , Megan Robinson, Steve Monroe and Daphne Zelle.

Is It Ends With Us based on a book?

The film is based on the 2016 novel of the same name by Colleen Hoover. The book was a huge success, debuting at number one on Amazon the day it was published.

What is It Ends With Us about?

The film and book tell the story of Lily Bloom, who begins a relationship with neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid. Over time, it becomes clear that Kincaid is a violent and abusive man, mentally, emotionally, sexually and physically.

The couple marry and Lily becomes pregnant with their daughter, Emmy. Her pregnancy causes Lily to insist that their relationship change, and the book ends with Lily telling Ryle, “It ends here. With me and you. It ends with us after she gives birth.” Eventually, Lily decides to leave her husband.

What is the controversy surrounding It Ends With Us?

The book has generated its own controversy over the years because it is classified as a romance instead of straight fiction, but that pales in comparison to the drama that erupted with the release of the film.

Some fans were upset that Lively and Baldoni, 36 and 39, are significantly older than their literary counterparts. Hoover admitted that it was her idea to cast older actors because at the time of writing, she didn't know how long neurosurgeons were to study.

But the real firestorm of controversy began after fans noticed that Lively and Baldoni were not photographed together throughout the press tour leading up to the film's premiere, and that Baldoni was not joined by any other cast members.

Soon, rumors of creative differences between the two actors emerged, and fans began to criticize the different ways each actor promoted the film. While Baldoni openly discussed the film's themes of sexual violence and physical abuse, Lively seemed to tie the film to her own brands and encouraged women to wear floral patterns to film.

Many fans found Lively's approach disturbing and dismissive of the issues at the heart of the film. Baldoni said that if there were to be a sequel, Lively should direct it herself.

Watch the trailer:

