Seafood tours, all-you-can-eat Honey Deuces and $100,000 suites: How the US Open attracts high rollers and celebrities





CNN New York —

In late summer, New York's celebrities don't head to the beaches of Montauk or the polo fields of Bridgehampton, but rather to the slightly uncomfortable but luxurious blue plastic chairs of Queens.

Monday begins the US Open, the two-week tennis tournament that is the final sporting grand slam of the year with a record $75 million prize fund on the line. The United States Tennis Association (USTA) said ticket sales have already surpassed last year's attendance record, indicating the sport continues to grow in popularity after the pandemic boom.

In addition to attracting top players, including 2023 champion Coco Gauff and newly crowned Olympic gold medalist Novak Djokovic, the US Open is now packed with A-list stars, from actress Charlize Theron to singer Justin Bieber to tabloid favorites Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet, who made appearances last year.

Since the COVID-19 crisis, tennis has seen a significant increase in growth, said Shiz Suzuki, vice president of global experiential marketing and partnerships for American Express, the tournaments’ credit card sponsor. The company operates three lounges whose exclusivity and amenities are primarily tied to the number of card members. Likewise, passion for tennis has grown. Some of the audience has gotten younger, and some of the audience is a new audience that may not have been listening before.

Tennis has entered pop culture and the zeitgeist thanks to the recent Zendaya-directed film Challengers, and its audience has grown as well: ESPN's ratings for Wimbledon in England, the previous Grand Slam, were up 9% in June compared to last year.

But the stars in attendance aren't sitting in the upper half of Arthur Ashe Stadium, the 24,000-seat main court often seen on television, watching a blob of a neon green ball bounce back and forth.

They are invited to stay in one of the 90 luxurious suites that line the court. These are run by the major sponsors of the US Open or can be rented privately for prices up to $100,000. They offer comfortable chairs, big-screen TVs and catered meals, while also giving the organizing companies greater exposure through the buzz that a celebrity brings to an event. (Though, for a closer look, the outdoor balconies still have those plastic chairs.)

Cocktails and a captive audience

Suite sales are also expected to surpass the 2023 record, officials said. In fact, many suites sold out in April, marking the fastest sales rate ever for the Open. One particular draw: Tennis has the advantage of having matches that last for hours and often stretch late into the night, a unique feature for brands looking to mingle and promote their guests.

Overall hotel sales, which also include private suites, courtside seating at Ashe and other lounges at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center, are up 27% this year compared to last year, according to Elevate Experiences. Companies spending the most on suites are primarily in the financial, insurance and legal sectors.

They're a major factor in the USTA's growth: The organization earned $71 million in 2023 from corporate hospitality, a 16% increase from the previous year, and a figure that's expected to grow in 2024 based on demand and the fan week that's added at the start of the event.

The popularity mirrors the growth of private suites and corporate parties in other sports, including football, Formula 1 and the Olympics, at a time when more people are travelling for sport and spending big on unique experiences.

Al Guido, president of the San Francisco 49ers and CEO of Elevate, told CNN that the ticket is just one piece of the live entertainment experience, adding that corporate hospitality is a multi-billion dollar market and these clients want to control the entire customer journey for their customers.

For maestro Dobel Tequila, bringing Theron on in 2023 was part of its strategy to gain exposure to an audience that may not be familiar with the brand. Last year, the brand became the first-ever tequila sponsor of the U.S. Open in a deal that continues this year.

In addition to Theron, other stars who guest starred in Dobels' sequel last year included Seal, Ariana DeBose and Katie Holmes.

“The suite gives us a controlled environment to bring in the right people and the right audience,” said Lander Otegui, chief marketing officer of Dobles’ parent company, Proximo, adding that bringing in a recognizable celebrity like Theron gives us the opportunity to get free publicity outside of the suite.

He declined to say how much a U.S. Open suite costs, but said it's a multimillion-dollar investment overall, including sponsorship. They're seeing results: Dobel's sales have increased in cities where the company sponsors tennis tournaments, Otegui said.

Theron attended twice last year as Dobel's guest, sipping her signature Ace Paloma cocktail, with the photos splashed across the Daily Mail, Page Six and other publications (along with Dobel's trademark plastic cup).

Opulence helps sponsors get noticed, and perhaps no company is more associated with it than Emirates Airline, the carrier known for its extravagant cabins. It doesn't directly recreate the Ashe experience, but it comes close to the first-class experience.

Located directly in line with the net, the 1,400-square-foot suite underwent a massive renovation in 2024 that reflects the same luxurious look and feel as the interiors of its aircraft. A cabin crew handles passenger check-ins, and the food served inside is also on par with its first-class offerings, with seafood towers, champagne, and caviar.

Last year, Emirates invited Zendaya, Bieber and his wife Haley, and actress Nicole Kidman. Yankees slugger Aaron Judge and Nicola Coughlin, the star of the latest season of Netflix's Bridgerton, were all photographed in the suite.

Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, Emirates Divisional Vice President, USA and Canada, admitted that it was always exciting to see photos of stars enjoying the space and putting our brand in the spotlight as they enjoyed the games.

Emirates aims to become synonymous with some of the world's biggest sports, helping to build lasting relationships and create new business opportunities, Ahmad told CNN. The airline was recently named the official global airline of the NBA and has secured naming rights to the league's new tournament this season.

Other suites also attract celebrities: Grey Goose, the tournament's vodka sponsor, has an open bar on its premises that serves the iconic Honey Deuce and other vodka cocktails. The Bacardi-owned brand has had a suite for 15 years, which has become a distinctive marketing tool for the vodka.

“That’s one of the things that sets the US Open apart from other tennis tournaments: It’s a truly high-profile event,” Aleco Azqueta, Grey Goose’s vice president of marketing, told CNN. “Our suite has become the place to see and be seen. Last year, actors Zach Braff, Emily Blunt and John Krasinski were among the stars seen there.”

“We actually get a lot of requests from celebrities for limited spots,” Azqueta said. “It depends on the fit of the brand and the person who really wants to be there and enjoy the event.”

Attracting the right star pays off for sponsors, who all spend millions of dollars to be associated with the glitzy tennis tournament. According to Bob Lynch, founder and CEO of SponsorUnited, a photo posted on a star's social media profile can bring in up to seven figures in free advertising for the company, which is more than the brand spends on a sponsorship deal.

The presence of celebrities in general tends to encourage others in the suite to share their experiences, which helps further extend the brand's message and generate organic exposure across various platforms, Lynch told CNN. Surrounding them with influencers or people with larger social media followings helps.

Beyond the stars, business is also being done in these venues. Heineken, the sponsor of the US Open, is using its venue to invite business partners, such as distributors and retailers, as well as celebrities and influencers, to promote the brand that is lagging in sales compared to its bigger rivals.

Few multi-week events in a key market like New York captivate and engage our target audience as powerfully as this one, Pattie Falch, director of partnerships and consumer experiences at Heineken USA, told CNN.

Last year, the Dutch brewery used the US Open to launch its new low-carb beer, Heineken Silver. Stranger Things actor Joe Keery, photographed holding a can of Silver, made the rounds of celebrity magazines.

New this year, Heineken has tapped top US tennis player Taylor Fritz and his social media influencer girlfriend Morgan Riddle to promote its non-alcoholic beer sold in a tennis-themed can at the US Open.

The one-day event at Ashe, with some matches stretching into the late hours, is a unique environment to market to decision-makers and develop relationships over an entire day, Lynch said.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2024/08/24/business/us-open-2024-tennis-business-suites/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos