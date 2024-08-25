Florida beats Texas for US title, faces Taiwan in LLWS final





August 24, 2024, 6:49 p.m. ET

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, Pa. – Everything seemed to be going well for Texas.

The Southwest Region champion led Florida 4-0 in the third inning Saturday in the American Division title game at the Little League World Series. Starting pitcher Julian Hurst had not allowed a hit, much less a run, and beat Florida on Monday.

Then things got out of hand. Three lead changes later, Florida is headed to the LLWS championship on Sunday. Luis Calo hit a two-run double in the sixth inning to lift Lake Mary, Fla., to a 10-7 win over Boerne, Texas, in a semifinal game.

“We prepared for this, we worked for this,” manager Jonathan Anderson said. “This has been our summer.”

Editor's Choice

1 Related

Florida, representing the Southeast region, will face Taiwan, which beat Venezuela 4-1, on Sunday afternoon. It will be the first appearance by a Florida team in the final since 2003, when East Boynton Beach lost 10-1 to Musashi-Fuchi of Japan.

Texas appeared to be in control after Doc Mogford hit a two-run double past Jacob Bibaud's outstretched glove to make it 4-0.

Florida's comeback began an inning later when James Feliciano got a groundout that singled. An inning later, Teraj Alexander capped a four-run rally by stealing home, giving Florida its first lead of the game at 5-4.

“I saw the receiver looking toward the hill,” Alexander said. “I just started crawling. Then once I thought I had it made, 100 percent, I just took off.”

After Texas scored three runs, Florida came into its final at-bat in the sixth inning, trailing 7-5.

But Bibaud hit a ground ball that bounced in the infield, bringing in Feliciano and cutting the deficit to 7-6. A sacrifice fly by Liam Morrisey brought in Garrett Rohozen to tie the score.

After Calo hit his game-tying hit, Morrisey – who came in as a courtesy runner – stole third base and went to score when an error left the ball loose along the third-base line.

“I know I pushed them hard, and I know I told them this job would take them to the promised land. And I’m sure they didn’t believe me,” Anderson said. “But here we are, guys, here we are. The job’s not done. We’ve got one more to go. But boy, we’re close.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/espn/story/_/id/40981111/florida-beats-texas-us-title-faces-taiwan-llws-final The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos