UK weather: Heavy rain set to cause more problems after Storm Lillian disrupts start to Bank Holiday weekend | UK News





Storm Lillian brought chaos to the start of the holiday, and heavy rain is expected to bring more problems throughout the weekend.

A yellow weather warning for heavy rain is in effect for much of the Southeast at 6am today, with heavy rain expected until 1pm.

The warning covers an area from the Isle of Wight to Waxwich in Suffolk, including London. The Met Office has warned that the rain could turn to heavy showers with thunderstorms and that temperatures could soar into the high teens.

Forecasters have warned that between 50 and 70mm of rain could fall in parts of the UK on Saturday, which could cause transport disruption and flooding.

More than 73,000 homes were left without power or facing supply problems in northeast England and Yorkshire as storms swept across Wales and England on Friday morning.

Image: Yellow weather warning in effect from 6 a.m. Saturday

The highest gust recorded was 73mph at Capel Couric in Gwynedd, while gusts of up to 70mph were recorded at Crosby in Merseyside and Lake Byrnwey in Powys.

Leeds Festival also faced disruption after its two stages at Bramham Park were unavailable for the entire weekend, with organisers saying “nature had intervened”.

The BBC Radio 1 tent and stage, as well as the new “Aux” venue, will not be used on Saturday and Sunday following an inspection by the health and safety team, the event's organisers said in a statement.

That means shows by the likes of indie act Beabadoobee and US star Ashnikko, who were due to perform at the BBC Radio 1 Stage, have been cancelled, while podcasts Antics With Ash and The Useless Hotline have been billed for performing on the Aux Stage.

Festival officials closed both stages and the Chevron Stage on Friday due to weather disruptions.

0:59 Tent blown away by storm during festival

Campers at Creamfields, a dance event in the Leeds and Cheshire countryside, had a sleepless first night as a storm swept in from the north, bringing gusts of up to 50-60mph.

Several videos have circulated online showing festival-goers desperately trying to hold on to their tents, while others show winds so strong they are flying through the air.

Image: Meenwood, Leeds. Photo: PA

One festival-goer, 23-year-old Jason Kamara, said he couldn't sleep because of the weather and that “a lot of people's” tents were damaged.

According to the airline's website, British Airways cancelled 16 flights scheduled to take off from Heathrow Airport and delayed others, causing disruption to roads, rail and air travel.

Meanwhile, a truck crossing the Humber Bridge was nearly pushed over the side of the bridge by very strong winds, nearly losing its rear wheel.

From Saturday, southern Britain and Ireland will be mostly dry with some sunshine, but elsewhere there will be showers or longer spells of rain. It will be cool and windy again, especially in the north.

A similar situation is expected on Monday's bank holiday, with the south and east of England expected to remain mostly dry, bright or sunny, while the north and west are expected to see a return to wind.

