Sulphur dioxide plume across Britain today – but should we be worried? | UK News





The Met Office is continuing to monitor the sulphur dioxide plume that has swept across the UK today, amid speculation it could be causing illness.

London, Norwich and Hull are some of the cities exposed to SO2 clouds originating from volcanoes in Iceland.

The colourless gas causes symptoms including a sore throat, cough and breathing difficulties, but the Met Office has issued a reassuring statement saying it has been detected in the UK.

The agency said the substance is “located high in the atmosphere” and “is likely to have little or no impact on ground-level air quality.”

“We continue to monitor sulphur dioxide emissions from Iceland and recent forecasts suggest they will have little impact on UK surface air pollution over the next few days,” he added.

Sulfur dioxide is usually produced by the combustion of coal or crude oil, but can also occur naturally following volcanic eruptions.

Forecasters say the last rays of summer sunshine will break through the clouds after the Bank Holiday weekend.

The weather service said “fall is in the air” as overnight temperatures plunged into the single digits before Sunday morning began.

It was impossible to say exactly how hot it would get or how long it would last.

Across the UK, only one place recorded temperatures above 20C on Saturday – Pershore in Worcestershire, at 20.4C, while Braemar in Aberdeenshire suffered a high of 5.1C.

