US Open 2024: Alcaraz twists ankle but says he's fine





NEW YORK (AP) — Carlos Alcaraz cut short a practice session at the U.S. Open on Saturday after twisting his right ankle, but he said he doesn't worry it will be a problem for the final Grand Slam tournament of the year.

I think it's OK. I just stopped my training as a precaution, said the 21-year-old Spaniard, who won the championship at Flushing Meadows in 2022 for the first of his four major trophies. I didn't feel comfortable enough to continue training, just in case it all got worse.

Alcaraz said he did not think the injury would put his participation at the US Open in doubt. He was more upset about missing court time as he prepares to attempt what would be a third straight Grand Slam title after triumphs at Roland Garros in June and Wimbledon in July.

I don't want to stop training. I want to train, I want to improve, I want to prepare for the tournament, he said, adding: “I'm sure that tomorrow, or in two days, I will be 100%, that's for sure.”

Alcaraz, seeded third, is scheduled to play his first-round match Tuesday night at Arthur Ashe Stadium against 188th-ranked Li Tu of Australia, who will be playing in just the second Grand Slam match of his career.

For Alcaraz, the preparation has not been ideal. He has only played one hard court match before the US Open, a loss to Gael Monfils at the Cincinnati Open, during which Alcaraz destroyed his racket by repeatedly hitting it against the court, for which he later apologized on social media.

The lack of hard court work doesn't worry Alcaraz, although he acknowledged he would have preferred to have more before arriving in New York.

After all, he noted, he didn't play many matches on clay before this year's French Open because of a lingering forearm problem and played only two matches on grass before Wimbledon and left both events as champion.

I don't want to think it will be the same as the previous two Grand Slams, he said with a smile, but I'm not worried about not having too many matches on hard courts.

Alcaraz also discussed his last high-profile match: a two-tiebreak loss to Novak Djokovic in the men's singles final at the Paris Olympics three weeks ago. Tears flowed after that match, and Alcaraz said that day he felt bad for letting his country down.

“It was a difficult moment for me to handle,” Alcaraz said Saturday. “But I had in front of me a very good player who was fighting for the same thing as me. And he deserved it. So a few days after the Olympics, I realized that I had won the silver medal. It was a great achievement for me that I have to be proud of. I will try to continue, to learn from this match. … The next important matches of my career, I will handle them in a different way, or better, than I did at the Olympics.”

