Prices, seeds, schedule: everything you need to know about the 2024 US Open tennis tournament | Tennis news





EXPLANATION

What are the main talking points? Who are the reigning champions and the favourites? Al Jazeera explains.

The world's best tennis athletes will be looking to get their hands on the final Grand Slam trophy of the year when the 2024 US Open gets underway in New York on Monday.

Novak Djokovic will be looking to extend his all-time lead in men's singles Grand Slam titles to 25 when he defends his title, while home favourite Coco Gauff will be looking to bounce back from a poor run of majors and retain the women's singles crown she won in 2023.

The tournament will begin under the shadow of the game's latest doping scandal, as top seed Jannik Sinner was allowed to play despite two failed doping tests in recent weeks, sparking unrest among his fellow players, with Djokovic questioning the lack of standardised protocols in tennis.

Al Jazeera breaks down all the key talking points and numbers ahead of the first round of matches:

When does the 2024 US Open main round start?

The main draw of the tournament begins on Monday, August 26 with the first round of women's and men's singles matches.

The first round of doubles matches will begin on Wednesday, August 28.

When are the 2024 US Open Finals?

Men's Singles: Sunday, September 8 at 2 p.m. (10 a.m. GMT)

Women's Singles: Saturday, September 7 at 4 p.m. (12:00 GMT)

Men's Doubles: Saturday, September 7 at 2 p.m. (10 a.m. GMT)

Women's Doubles: Friday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) or Thursday, September 5 at 3:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT)

Mixed doubles: Friday, September 6 at 12:00 p.m. (08:00 GMT) or Thursday, September 5 at 3:00 p.m. (11:00 GMT)

Men's and women's winners to receive equal prize money at US Open [File: Richard Drew/AP]

Where is the US Open held?

The United States Tennis Association is hosting the tournament at the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing Meadows-Corona Park in the New York City borough of Queens.

The US Open is the second hard-court Grand Slam of the year, after the Australian Open.

The finals are being played at the 23,771-capacity Arthur Ashe Stadium, while the Louis Armstrong Stadium, the Grandstand and Court 17 are the tournament's other flagship courts.

The US Open is played in the Queens borough of New York [File: Julio Cortez/AP]

How are the tournament players drawn?

As in other Grand Slam tournaments, the top 32 players in the ATP and WTA rankings automatically enter the main draw and are seeded to ensure they do not meet in the early rounds of the tournament.

Most of the remaining participants advance to the main round after playing qualifying rounds, while some local players and former major tournament winners who have fallen down the rankings are given wild card entries by the tournament organizers.

Who are the reigning US Open champions?

Men's Singles: Novak Djokovic (Serbia)

Women’s singles: Coco Gauff (USA)

Men's Doubles: Rajeev Ram (USA) and Joe Salisbury (UK)

Women's Doubles: Erin Routliffe (New Zealand) and Gabriela Dabrowski (Canada)

Mixed doubles: Anna Danilina (Kazasthan) and Harri Heliovaara (Finland)

Coco Gauff beat Aryna Sabalenka in the 2023 US Open women's singles final to win her first-ever Grand Slam title [Frank Franklin II/AP]

Who are the top seeds?

Men's Singles (top 10):

Jannik Sinner (Italy) Novak Djokovic (Serbia) Carlos Alcaraz (Spain) Alexander Zverev (Germany) Daniil Medvedev (Russia/no flag) Andrey Rublev (Russia/no flag) Hubert Hurkacz (Poland) Casper Ruud (Norway) Grigor Dimitrov (Bulgaria) Alex de Minaur (Australia)

Women's Singles (top 10):

Iga Swiatek (Poland) Aryna Sabalenka (Belarus/no flag) Coco Gauff (United States) Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan) Jasmine Paolini (Italy) Jessica Pegula (United States) Qinwen Zheng (China) Barbora Krejcikova (Czech Republic) Maria Sakkari (Greece) Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia)

World number 1s take over Tuesday afternoon at Arthur Ashe Stadium pic.twitter.com/qlZw5wnMCq

US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 24, 2024

Who are the favorites to win the US Open?

Men's Singles:

Alcaraz has been in fine form this summer, winning the French Open and Wimbledon, as well as an Olympic silver medal. Djokovic enters the tournament after winning Olympic gold in men's singles and becoming the fifth singles player to achieve a career Grand Slam gold. Sinner will be in the spotlight not only as the top seed and in-form hard-court player, but also because of criticism over his recent anti-doping rule violation and his clearance to participate.

Women's Singles:

Gauff will be supported by an enthusiastic home crowd and will find herself in comfortable territory as she attempts to defend her first and only Grand Slam title as the No. 3 seed. Sabalenka was the losing finalist in 2023 but will be buoyed by her Australian Open hardcourt victory earlier this year and will be plotting a course to dethrone Gauff who she could meet again in the final. Swiatek is the No. 1 seed and Olympic singles bronze medallist, who also holds the last three French Open titles to her name. The 23-year-old Pole won the US Open in 2022 and will be one of the favourites to repeat that feat.

The road to the final for our reigning champions! pic.twitter.com/ggXKA5IMoA

US Open Tennis (@usopen) August 22, 2024

How much is the prize?

The total prize money is $75 million, a 15% increase from 2023.

The US Open will hand out the largest individual prize of the four Grand Slam tournaments in 2024, with $3.6 million in prize money for the singles champions, ahead of the $3.51 million awarded by Wimbledon in July.

The men's and women's doubles champions will receive $750,000, while the mixed doubles champions will receive $200,000.

The distribution in the single category (men and women) is as follows:

Champions: $3.6m Runners-up: $1.8m Semi-finalists: $1m Quarter-finalists: $530,000 Round of 16: $325,000 Third round: $215,000 Second round: $140,000 First round: $100,000 What are the five main talking points ahead of the US Open? Sinners doping sinner: The Italian's main task in New York will be to not let the cloud surrounding his doping controversy affect his game. He said he was glad the news had finally come out and hoped for clear air at the tournament after a number of players decried a double standard as he escaped a doping ban despite testing positive twice. Djokovic's quest for No. 25: The man with the most Grand Slam singles titles is eyeing a record-breaking 25th trophy this year. Ons Jabeur struggling to recover from injuries: Tunisia's Minister of Happiness Ons Jabeur has brought smiles to many tennis fans but has struggled to reach the final weeks of major tennis tournaments in recent months. Recurring injuries have not helped her cause and the 2022 losing finalist was forced to withdraw on the eve of the US Open. Gauff under pressure: Despite a poor run at majors this year, Gauff says she sees the pressure of being the home favourite and defending champion as a privilege and will head into the tournament with a new motto: If you defend, it means you've already won something. Non-Olympians hope rest pays off: A number of top tennis athletes have opted out of their shot at Olympic glory in hopes of using the time to prepare for the year's final Grand Slam. Sabalenka, Sinner, Rublev and Rybakina were absent in Paris but will look to capitalize on it in New York. Novak Djokovic showed off his Olympic gold medal at Arthur Ashe Kids' Day before the US Open at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center [Jamie Squire/Getty Images via AFP]

Where to watch and follow the US Open?

Al Jazeera will cover the tournament with breaking news reports and updates on the main talking points, in addition to providing live text and photo coverage of both singles finals.

The following regional broadcasters have official rights to broadcast the matches:

Africa: beIN Sports and SuperSport Europe: Eurosport, Sky Sports, Puls4, SRF/RSI, Sportdeutschland.TV, SuperTennis and Telefonica/Movistar Asia-Pacific and Oceania: CCTV, CJ ENM, Digicel, MIGU, Nine, PCCW, Sportcast, TDM, SPOTV, Stan Sport, TVNZ and WOWOW India and Subcontinent: Sony Sports Network Latin America and Caribbean: ESPN International Middle East: beIN Sports North America: ESPN, TSN, RDS

