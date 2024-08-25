This helps reduce the cost of obesity





Novo Nordisk CEO defends the high cost of Ozempic and Wegovy in America, saying the blockbuster drugs ultimately save taxpayers money on obesity-related costs.

If you just look at the cost of obesity in the United States, it's a disease that costs Americans over $400 billion a year, Lars Fruergaard Jrgensen said in an interview on NBC Nightly News, and we're actually providing products that actually help alleviate that financial burden.

Jrgensen, who spoke to NBC News ahead of the company's “quiet period” leading up to its latest earnings report, called accusations that the company operates like a drug cartel baseless.

His comments come ahead of a highly anticipated hearing before a Senate committee in September, where he is scheduled to testify about U.S. pricing of popular diabetes and weight-loss drugs from drugmakers.

Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee, told NBC News in June that he planned to ask Jrgensen why the drugmaker charges up to 10 to 15 times more for Ozempic and Wegovy in the United States than in other countries. Novo Nordisk charges about $1,300 a month for Wegovy in the United States, according to a HELP committee report, while the drug can be purchased for $186 a month in Denmark, $137 in Germany and $92 in the United Kingdom.

It is clear that Novo Nordisk is ripping off the American people, Sanders said.

The cost of obesity care in the United States is substantial.

A report released last year by KFF, a nonprofit group that studies health policy issues, found that in 2021, people with employer-sponsored health insurance who were overweight or obese had an average of $12,588 in total annual health care costs, more than double the $4,699 in health care costs for people who were not overweight or obese. People who are overweight or obese also face higher out-of-pocket costs: an average of $1,487, compared with $698 for those without these conditions.

However, Stacie Dusetzina, a professor of health policy at Vanderbilt University in Nashville, Tennessee, said that at the current prices of Ozempic and Wegovy, the savings that could be realized by reducing the burden of obesity-related care are not enough to offset the sharp increase in spending on these drugs.

For many people, these drugs could be a very good option for improving their health, but they are unlikely to reduce overall spending, Dusetzina said. In general, the price of these drugs would have to drop significantly for them to generate overall savings in health care spending.

A complex health system

Jrgensen said he volunteered to speak to the committee about Ozempic and Wegovy's costs at the September hearing. His announcement came three days after Sanders threatened to hold a vote to subpoena the company's chairman, Doug Langa.

Jrgensen said he plans to talk about the complexities of the American health care system, a system we participate in but cannot change.

That requires a policy change, he said, blaming insurance companies and pharmacy benefit managers, or PBMs, for the high costs patients pay for drugs.

PBMs work with insurers to negotiate rebates, or reduced prices, from drug companies in exchange for including the drug in their coverage. But as PBMs consolidate and gain more influence over which drugs patients are covered by, experts say they could inflate drug costs.

In July, the Federal Trade Commission released an interim report on how PBMs are driving up costs for patients.

“I recognize that some patients have poor insurance,” Jrgensen said. “And if you have poor insurance, it can be difficult to afford your medications. And for those patients, we have patient support programs where we try to help them.”

Jrgensen also said the United States needs to have a discussion about the value of these drugs to patients.

Cynthia Cox, KFF vice president and director of its Affordable Care Act program, said that while medications can prevent and reduce a number of obesity-related diseases, the cost of the drugs remains high and it's unclear how long people will need to take them to maintain their weight loss and improve their health.

The widespread use of these drugs for weight loss is still relatively new, so I'm not sure there's enough long-term data to fully assess the costs and benefits, Cox said.

