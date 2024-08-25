Met Office update on 'toxic gas cloud' hovering over UK





Experts continue to monitor sulfur dioxide plumes from Iceland's volcanoes.

The volcano in southwest Iceland has erupted for the sixth time since December, spewing red lava through a new fissure on the Reykjanes peninsula.

The eruption began shortly after 9 p.m. on Thursday (August 22) following a series of strong earthquakes, and within an hour a 2.4-mile-long fissure opened in the Sundnukr crater.

First aerial view of Iceland's new eruption…

Iceland Meteorological Office pic.twitter.com/KhTwe0sVWB

Volcaholic (@volcaholic1) August 22, 2024

Authorities said the road closure had only a localized impact and posed no threat to residents.

But what does this mean for the UK? And should we be concerned about the CO2 cloud?

Currently exposed cities include London, Norwich and Hull.

However, the Met Office told Sky News the clouds were “high in the atmosphere” and would have “little impact on ground-level air quality”.

How to stay safe during a thunderstorm

Forecasters added: “We continue to monitor sulphur dioxide emissions from Iceland and the latest forecasts suggest they will have little impact on UK surface air quality over the next few days.

However, while there are currently no concerns in the UK, Sky News explains that the colourless gas can cause health symptoms including sore throat, coughing and breathing difficulties.

What is a sulfur dioxide cloud?

Sulfur dioxide is usually produced by the combustion of coal or crude oil, but in this case it occurred naturally following a volcanic eruption.

The Met Office has issued a reassuring statement about sulphur dioxide clouds passing over the UK.

They say it has 'little to no effect on ground-level air quality' https://t.co/PAiZ4D1jU3

Sky 501, Virgin 602, Freeview 233 and YouTube pic.twitter.com/EgxH0oqWvw

Sky News (@SkyNews) August 25, 2024

Recommended Reading:

Iceland, located on top of a volcanic hotspot in the North Atlantic, experiences volcanic eruptions on average once every four to five years.

The biggest disruption in recent times was when the Eyjafjallajokull volcano erupted in 2010, spewing a cloud of ash into the atmosphere and halting air travel across the Atlantic for months.

The recent eruption is not expected to affect air travel.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsshopper.co.uk/news/national/uk-today/24541139.met-office-issues-update-toxic-cloud-circulating-uk/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos