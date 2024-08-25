Rare but deadly mosquito virus worries US cities





A coastal Massachusetts town is closing its parks, playgrounds and fields from dusk to dawn due to concerns about the mosquito-borne virus eastern equine encephalitis (EEE).

Plymouth implemented the early closures on August 23 and advised the public to remain cautious and follow guidance on the Massachusetts Department of Healths (DPH) website. The news comes after state health officials revealed on August 16 that an 80-year-old man was infected with EEE after being exposed in Worcester County, believed to be the first human case in Massachusetts since 2020.

With the Massachusetts DPH now raising Plymouth’s EEE risk status to high, it is important to take extra precautions outdoors and follow state and local health guidelines to avoid any unnecessary risk of EEE exposure, Plymouth Health and Human Services Commissioner Michelle Bratti said in a news release. The health and safety of our community, residents and visitors remains our priority.

Worcester County, Massachusetts, is also concerned about the mosquito-borne virus. On Saturday, August 24, state officials announced plans to spray mosquito repellent in parts of Worcester and Plymouth counties due to EEE.

Here's what you need to know.

What is Eastern Equine Encephalitis?

According to the Massachusetts DPH, EEE is very rare, but extremely serious. Since the virus, which is transmitted through the bite of an infected mosquito, was first identified in Massachusetts in 1938, there have been just over 115 cases. Additionally, EEE outbreaks typically occur in Massachusetts every 10 to 20 years.

The press release issued by the City of Plymouth states that, according to the Massachusetts DPH, the mortality rate for EEE in humans ranges from 33% to 70%, with most deaths occurring 210 days after the onset of symptoms.

Symptoms can include fever, headache, vomiting, diarrhea, seizures, behavioral changes, and drowsiness. According to the Massachusetts DPH, inflammation and swelling of the brain, called encephalitis, is the most dangerous and common serious complication of EEE.

EEE can worsen rapidly and some patients may fall into a coma within a week.

Humans and some mammals are so-called dead-end hosts, meaning they do not transmit the virus, even if they become ill, to mosquitoes that bite them.

How is Eastern Equine Encephalitis tested and treated?

EEE is diagnosed based on symptoms and spinal fluid or blood tests, which can show whether the virus or viral antibodies are present in the body.

There is currently no vaccine for humans or targeted treatment for EEE. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), clinical management of the virus is advised. Patients with EEE should be closely monitored by their healthcare provider, who may prescribe pain medications or other treatments to treat the specific symptoms of EEE.

Overall, prevention is key. In Plymouth’s Aug. 23 advisory, the city recommended some strategies for residents to avoid mosquito bites, including draining standing water, wearing long sleeves and pants during peak mosquito times, and installing screens in your home. They also recommended using insect repellent, especially one that contains an EPA-registered ingredient.

Pet owners should reduce potential mosquito breeding sites on their property by removing standing water from containers such as buckets, tires and wading pools, especially after heavy rains.

Which U.S. cities have raised their EEE risk level to “critical” or “high”?

Four Massachusetts cities have raised the EEE risk level to critical: Douglas, Oxford, Sutton and Webster.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, the towns of Carver, Dudley, Middleborough, Northbridge and Uxbridge have also increased their EEE risk levels to high, joining Plymouth.

Concern is also growing about West Nile virus, which is primarily transmitted by mosquitoes. In July, several local health departments warned citizens after mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus were detected in several states across the United States. As of August 20, the CDC had recorded 216 cases in 33 states in 2024.

On August 24, it was confirmed that Dr. Anthony Fauci, who served as the president's chief medical adviser from 2021 to 2022, had been hospitalized after being infected with the West Nile virus. He is currently recovering at home.

