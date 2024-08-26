2024 US Open tennis TV schedule: Tournament begins Monday in Queens, how to watch on ESPN and ABC and more to know





FLUSHING MEADOWS-CORONA PARK, Queens — If the stakes weren’t already high for the 2024 U.S. Open, defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic will headline a field that will play for a record $75 million in total prize money at tennis’ final Grand Slam tournament of the year. The increase is about 15% over the 2023 event and is the largest purse in tennis history, according to the USTA.

The full compensation puts the US Open ahead of the other three major tennis championships in 2024. Based on exchange rates at the time of the events, Wimbledon offered approximately $64 million in prize money, while the French Open and Australian Open offered approximately $58 million each.

The 2024 US Open men's and women's singles champions will each receive $3.6 million.

Here are some other key facts to know about the 2024 event.

When is the US Open?

The festival will take place from August 26 to September 8.

How can fans watch?

Fans will be able to tune in on ESPN starting at noon ET on August 26 and on the ESPN app via the ESPN Streaming Hub starting at 11 a.m. ET through the end of the game.

The ESPN app will be the all-in-one streaming platform for the US Open.

In the ESPN app:

ESPN+ and ESPN3 will partner to stream every court live, from first ball to last, every day

ESPN+ to feature all-day coverage in English and Spanish

On the ESPN app for Apple TV and Xbox, ESPN has added an expanded one-tap multicast feature. The new feature automatically groups major live events into a single tile on the home screen, allowing fans to choose to watch up to four simultaneous live streams of the US Open.

What is the US Open Championship schedule?

(all times are Eastern)

Mixed Doubles Championship – September 5 at 3 p.m. on ESPN2

Women's Doubles Championship – September 6 at noon on ESPN2

Men's Doubles Championship – September 7 at noon on ESPN3

Women's Singles Championship – September 7 at 4 p.m. on ESPN, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

Men's Singles Championship – September 8 at 2 p.m. on ABC*, ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes

* The special preview of the U.S. Open men's championship will air on ABC at 1:00 p.m. ET. The men's championship will be broadcast on ABC for the first time.

How can fans access other ESPN tennis content?

Check out the ESPN Tennis Center page for the latest news, features, standings, scores, schedules and more.

