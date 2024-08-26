Nine automatic qualifiers named to 2024 U.S. Solheim Cup team | LPGA





Nelly Korda, Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang and Andrea Lee qualify via US Solheim Cup team points standings

Rose Zhang and Alison Lee qualify through Rolex Women's World Golf Rankings

ST ANDREWS, Scotland (August 25, 2024) – Following the 2024 AIG Women's Open, U.S. captain Stacy Lewis learned the names of the nine automatic qualifiers who will represent the Red, White and Blue at the 2024 Solheim Cup, which will be held September 13-15 at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club in Gainesville, Virginia.

Rolex Women's World Rankings No. 1 Nelly Korda, who has six wins on the 2024 LPGA Tour season, leads the list of seven players named to the team via the U.S. Solheim Cup points standings. She is joined (in ranking order) by Lilia Vu, Lauren Coughlin, Ally Ewing, Allisen Corpuz, Megan Khang and Andrea Lee.

Additionally, Rose Zhang and Alison Lee will represent the United States as the two highest-ranked Americans in the Rolex Rankings who are not among the seven qualifiers in the U.S. Solheim Cup Team Points Standings.

“I’m just thrilled to have the team finalized. A lot of this team is repeating from 2023, so a lot of them have experience,” Lewis said. “We had five that qualified before the week, and I’m happy to have Megan and Andrea back. They were a big part of last year’s success.”

Alison Lee will play for her second U.S. Solheim Cup team and first since 2015. The nine years between individual Solheim Cup appearances is the longest stretch in U.S. team history; Sherri Steinhauer had a seven-year stretch between U.S. team appearances in 2000 and 2007.

“I’m really pleased that Alison Lee is back at the Solheim Cup, at the biggest gap between two Solheim Cups,” Lewis said. “It’s been nine years since she last competed in this event and I’m delighted that she’s going to have a second go, have a great experience and do it on home soil too.”

2024 will mark the fourth Solheim Cup appearance for Ewing, Khang and Korda, who all played on the 2019, 2021 and 2023 U.S. teams. Corpuz, Andrea Lee, Vu and Zhang will also be making their second Solheim Cup appearances, while Coughlin will be a rookie on the U.S. team.

Lewis also receives three captain's picks to round out the 12-man U.S. roster. Those players will be announced Tuesday, Aug. 27 at 10 a.m. EDT.

Players began earning points toward the U.S. Solheim Cup Team Standings at the 2023 Hilton Grand Vacations Tournament of Champions. Points were awarded to the top 40 finishers at each ranking event, with double points awarded at all five major championships. During the Solheim Cup year, all point values ​​increased by 50 percent. The full point breakdown is available at www.solheimcupusa.com/usa-points-standings/how-to-qualify.

The Solheim Cup, held every two years, is the most prestigious international team event in women's professional golf. In 2023, Team Europe retained the cup after a 14-14 tie with Team USA at Finca Cortesin in Spain. Team USA leads Team Europe, 10-7-1, all-time in Solheim Cup competition.

Fans can view full ticket details for the 2024 Solheim Cup at www.solheimcupusa.com/tickets. A variety of daily and weekly ticket and hospitality packages are available to ensure fans can enjoy every moment of the action at Robert Trent Jones Golf Club.

