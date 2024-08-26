Love Is Blind UK's Tom Explains Why He Split With Maria





Love Is Blind UK is out on Netflix, and thankfully it’s just as dramatic as the US version. The British version of the iconic reality series follows a group of singles who date behind closed doors, hoping to get engaged before they even meet in person. One of those couples is Tom and Maria, who made it to their wedding day, but Tom said “no” at the altar. But what happened after the wedding day, and are they still a couple?

While in the Ford, Tom, 38, and Maria, 30, bonded over their sense of humor and formed an emotional attachment. But the pair disagreed on who should pay for what in a marriage and the typical patriarchal relationship where the man is seen as the 'breadwinner'.

At the wedding, Tom told Mariah 'no' at the altar, citing concerns about how she would raise their future children. But did the pair actually break up after the show, or did they try to work things out as a new couple?

Tom explained in a new TikTok that their “cultural differences” put a strain on their relationship and ultimately led to their breakup.

“It was clear to Maria and I going into our wedding day that there were some pretty significant cultural differences, and we both felt like we were both going to say ‘no’ at the altar,” he explained.

“Sadly, given the format of the show, one of us has to go first.”

He described himself as having “nothing but respect” for Maria, and said it was “a real shame that our relationship didn't work out.”

“At the end of the day, this is a TV show, and there's only so much time you can spend telling the whole story,” he said.

Their ideals for a relationship have caused friction over the course of the show, with Maria expressing that she is happier in the more “traditional” role of wife and mother, while Tom has said he doesn't want to be a “stay-at-home wife”.

Maria explained that she believes the man should pay for everything in a relationship, and things came to a head at their wedding when Tom insisted that their differences “could affect our day-to-day lives”.

In an interview after their breakup, Tom explained: “She is someone I will always love and respect.

“If I had a young daughter, I wouldn't want her to expect that man to pay for everything. I would want to raise her to be a strong, independent woman who contributes on her own. I don't think we have enough time to deal with that.”

Despite the breakup, Maria has been honest since the wedding episode, revealing that she has no regrets about their relationship.

“I try to live without regrets,” Maria said on her Instagram story.

“I try to think that everything happened as expected, and that my journey happened exactly as expected. [same way] If I had to do it again, all I can say is that I would have tried to enjoy it a little more.”

I hope to hear more of Maria's story at this gathering!

