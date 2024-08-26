Government warns AI tools used against UK citizens are racist and biased | Artificial Intelligence (AI)





Artificial intelligence and algorithmic tools used by central government are set to be made public after warnings they could curb deep-rooted racism and bias.

Officials confirmed this weekend that the tool, which campaigners have objected to over privacy and bias risks, will soon be named. The technology has been used for a variety of purposes, from detecting fake marriages to rooting out fraud and errors in benefit claims.

The move is a victory for campaigners who have been challenging the deployment of AI in central government ahead of the technology’s potential rapid rollout in the public sector. Caroline Selman, a senior researcher at the Public Law Project (PLP), an access to justice charity, said there had been a lack of transparency about the system’s existence, details and deployment. “We need to make sure that public bodies are disclosing information about these tools as they are rapidly being deployed. It is in everyone’s interest that the technologies being adopted are lawful, fair and non-discriminatory.

In August 2020, the Home Office agreed to stop using a computer algorithm that helps sort visa applications after allegations that it contained deep-rooted racism and bias. Officials suspended the algorithm after a legal challenge from the Joint Committee on the Welfare of Immigrants and the digital rights group Foxglove.

Foxglove claimed that some nationalities were automatically given a red light risk score, making them more likely to have their visas rejected. They said the process amounted to racism.

The department was also challenged last year over an algorithmic tool used to detect fake marriages used to circumvent immigration controls. The PLP appears to discriminate against people from certain countries, with an equality assessment published by the charity showing that people from Bulgaria, Greece, Romania and Albania were more likely to be referred for investigation.

The government’s Centre for Data Ethics and Innovation (now the Office for Responsible Technology Adoption) warned in a November 2020 report that there are many instances where new technologies have perpetuated or amplified historical biases, or even created new forms of bias or unfairness.

The center helped develop a standard for recording algorithmic transparency for public agencies deploying AI and algorithmic tools in November 2021. It suggested that models that interact with the public or have a significant impact on decision-making be published in a registry or repository, and that details be provided about how and why they are used.

So far, only nine records have been released from the repository over a three-year period. None of the models are run by the Home Office or the Department for Work and Pensions (DWP), which run some of the most controversial systems.

The previous government said in its February response to a consultation on AI regulation that departments would be required to comply with reporting standards. The Department for Science, Innovation and Technology (DSIT) confirmed this weekend that departments will now report on their use of the technology in line with the standards.

A DSIT spokesperson said: “While technology has enormous potential to improve public services, we recognize that it is important to maintain the right safeguards, including human oversight and other forms of governance where necessary.

The Algorithmic Transparency Record Standard is now mandatory across all departments, with several records soon to be made public. We continue to explore ways to extend this across the public sector. We encourage all organizations to use AI and data in ways that build public trust through tools, guidelines, and standards.

Departments are likely to face further demands to disclose details of how their AI systems work and what steps they take to reduce the risk of bias. DWP is using AI to proactively detect potential fraud on universal credit claims, and is developing more to detect fraud in other areas.

In its latest annual report, the DWP said it had conducted a fairness analysis of the use of AI in its universal credit advance claim, and that no immediate concerns about discrimination were raised. The DWP declined to provide details of the assessment due to concerns that publishing it could enable fraudsters to understand how the model works.

PLP supports the possibility of taking legal action against DWP for using this technology. PLP is asking the department to provide details of how the technology is being used and what steps are being taken to mitigate the harm. The project has compiled its own register of automated decision-making tools in the government and has tracked 55 tools to date.

