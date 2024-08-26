Israeli ambassador to US says strikes 'prevented escalation to major war' in Middle East





Washington — Michael Herzog, Israel's ambassador to the United States, said Sunday he believed “the success of our operation yesterday prevented an escalation into a major war,” after Israel and the militant group Hezbollah engaged in fierce exchanges of fire that threatened to spark a broader regional war.

The Israel Defense Forces carried out a preemptive strike in southern Lebanon overnight, preventing a larger attack. Hezbollah later said it fired more than 300 missiles and drones into Israeli territory, where Israeli missile defenses intercepted rockets over northern Israel. The strikes were in retaliation for the assassination of a senior military commander, Fuad Shukur, last month, Hezbollah said. Hezbollah said three of its fighters were killed. Israel, for its part, said one of its fighters was killed in combat in northern Israel, and two other soldiers were “lightly and moderately wounded.”

The exchange of fire, which came after months of smaller strikes, appeared to have ended mid-morning Sunday.

“The threat is still there,” Herzog said Sunday on “Face the Nation with Margaret Brennan,” stressing that Israel still needs a deal with Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.

“We are giving diplomacy a chance and we hope it will work,” the ambassador said.

Herzog said he believed a direct Iranian attack on Israel could be avoided, saying an Iranian attack appeared to have been put on hold for the time being.

“I think the main reason for that is the deterrence messages from Israel and the United States, and a very strong American posture in the region, which tells you that you can deter them,” Herzog added.

The United States did not participate in the attack on Hezbollah, although senior American officials were in contact with their Israeli counterparts. Gen. CQ Brown, the top U.S. military officer, is already in the Middle East and met with his Egyptian counterparts in Cairo on Sunday. He is expected to arrive in Israel later in the day.

Multiple sources in the region told CBS that the United States, Qatar, Israel and all relevant actors are now sending a message to Hezbollah and Iran to de-escalate the situation. Three sources told CBS that the Qatari prime minister is still scheduled to travel to Tehran on Monday to brief Iranian leaders on ongoing diplomacy regarding Gaza and to deter any potential Iranian attack on Israel.

Herzog said part of Brown's visit was to “make sure everything is under control,” noting that “the American posture in the region is very strong” and has played a role in deterring Iran.

“We are not looking for war and we don't believe they are,” Herzog added. “But there is a margin of error.”

U.S. officials have grown increasingly concerned about rising tensions in the region in recent weeks, despite efforts by the Biden administration to prevent a broader regional war since Hamas attacked Israel on Oct. 7. While hostage and ceasefire talks are ongoing in Cairo, expectations are low for an immediate ceasefire.

“We had constructive discussions in Egypt a few days ago,” Herzog said. “We are working in good coordination with the American administration and we are waiting for Hamas to see if it is in on this.”

Margaret Brennan contributed to this report.

Israel and Hamas at War More More Kaia Hubbard

Kaia Hubbard is a political reporter for CBS News Digital, based in Washington, DC.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cbsnews.com/news/michael-herzog-israel-ambassador-hezbollah/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos