Expert Picks: Who Will Win the 2024 US Open Titles?





August 25, 2024, 9:51 a.m. ET

The US Open begins Monday, and defending champions Coco Gauff and Novak Djokovic are both in the mix. But is one of them the favorite, with Jannik Sinner, Carlos Alcaraz, Aryna Sabalenka, Iga Swiatek and so many others in the running? We asked our experts:

Who will win the women's singles title and why?

Bill Connelly: This is a strange draw. A lot of the top players are going through tough times or coming back from injuries. Sure, “failing to win three tournaments in a row (while winning 10 matches)” is what constitutes a tough time for Swiatek, but her sweeping loss to Sabalenka in the Cincinnati semifinals made me think Sabalenka might be the player to beat.

Sabalenka beat four top-30 opponents without dropping a set and not only did she beat Swiatek 6-3, 6-3, she dominated. She created 15 break points to Swiatek's six, she broke Swiatek's serve in five of nine service games, and while her serve wasn't 100 percent, it was more than enough.

Sabalenka's draw isn't exactly an easy one, but if Madison Keys (her potential fourth-round opponent) isn't in top form, she may not get a serious test until the quarterfinals. A favorable draw for a three-time semifinalist (and one-time finalist) who is also the fittest of the elite players? It seems like a good combination.

Aryna Sabalenka is on a roll before heading to New York. Robert Prange/Getty Images

Tom Hamilton: Sabalenka. And this will be a Sabalenka who is reinvigorated after her recent series of physical setbacks. She lost in the quarter-finals of Roland Garros to Mirra Andreeva while suffering from an illness, then was forced to withdraw from Wimbledon with a shoulder injury sustained in Berlin, then ruled out the Paris Olympics because she didn't want to return to clay. Sabalenka will be going all-out on hard court, and after winning the Australian Open earlier this year on the same surface, she will be looking to conquer New York.

D'Arcy Maine: Okay, sure, I agree that Sabalenka is the clear favorite at this point, and for good reason, but I'm going to go with Swiatek. Clearly disappointed by her bronze medal in Paris and likely motivated by that and her semifinal loss to Sabalenka in Cincinnati, it's hard to think she won't be on a mission to avenge the last few months and could very well win major title No. 6 in the process. Her path to the final certainly has its challenges – with Andreeva potentially waiting for her in the fourth round, Pegula or Danielle Collins as likely opponents in the quarterfinals and Elena Rybakina or her famous foe Jelena Ostapenko (who has won all four previous matches) in the semifinals – but it certainly seems doable for Swiatek. Not to mention that when Swiatek is focused and focused, well, watch out, everyone. She is almost impossible to beat and, having won the title in 2022, knows exactly what it takes to lift the trophy.

Who will win the men's singles title and why?

Connelly: I think Djokovic will do it again. He's on the opposite side of the field from Sinner, Alcaraz and Daniil Medvedev. It's almost as big a draw as he was at Wimbledon, when he reached the final with a knee injury. He's had more time to recover, and after winning Olympic gold — against Alcaraz, no less, just weeks after Alcaraz crushed him in the Wimbledon final — Djokovic should be playing free and confident.

It's as easy a run as Djokovic could have hoped for, and with Sinner looking 100% and Alcaraz failing in his only hard-court match, Djokovic may well be the fittest of the top players. And here's Grand Slam title No. 25?

Hamilton: Djokovic is in prime position to win his 25th Grand Slam. The draw has opened up beautifully for him, and as he became the fifth singles player to win the golden Grand Slam after winning the men's singles in Paris, it should come at the perfect time for a revitalized Djokovic. He has accomplished one of the ultimate goals of his career and now he must extend his tally of men's singles Grand Slams. Alcaraz has looked a bit off-court recently – and was uncharacteristically rattled in Cincinnati – while Sinner has had his distractions off the court.

Djokovic has already won here four times and on September 8 he is expected to lift the US Open trophy again.

Jannik Sinner won his first major title at the Australian Open earlier this year. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

Maine: This question is much harder to answer now than it was a few days ago. Watching Sinner’s run in Cincinnati, where he beat Andrey Rublev, Alexander Zverev and Frances Tiafoe three days in a row to win the title, I was convinced the U.S. Open was his to claim. However, as he now finds himself under fire and questions (and perhaps even boos and jeers from the New York crowd) due to the revelation that he tested positive for a banned substance twice in March, I’m just not sure how he’s going to cope mentally.

If he can stay focused and play at the level he did in Cincinnati, he can certainly win it all, but there are just too many “whatevers” for me to be convinced of that. Instead, I’ll go with Alcaraz, who may be playing with some grudges after the Olympics and his (brief) start to the hard-court season. He thrives in the energy of New York and has proven how good he is in best-of-five environments and when major titles are on the line.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.espn.com/tennis/story/_/page/picks*/experts-picks-2024-us-open-sabalenka-gauff-djokovic-sinner-alcaraz-tennis The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos