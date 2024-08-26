Brown visits Middle East partners and allies amid rising regional tensions > U.S. Department of Defense > Department of Defense News





Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Air Force Gen. CQ Brown, Jr., began a three-nation visit to the Middle East this weekend aimed at demonstrating the United States' long-term commitment to the region as well as deepening its understanding of different perspectives on current tensions in the Middle East by engaging with U.S. partners and allies throughout the region.

Brown began his trip by meeting with top Jordanian leaders on Saturday, and he plans to hold discussions with his counterparts and other officials in Egypt and Israel in the coming days.

“In the coming days… General Brown will continue to stress the importance of deterring further escalation of hostilities, protecting American forces in the region, supporting Israel's self-defense, and coordinating efforts to provide humanitarian assistance to civilians,” a statement from the president's office read.

“As negotiations on a ceasefire continue,” the statement continued, “the President's visit reflects the importance of reaching an agreement that returns the hostages, ends the violence, and allows the entire region to focus on the next steps toward a safer and more stable Middle East.”

Speaking to the media while visiting Jordan last week, Brown said part of his mission with his counterparts in the coming days would be to determine whether a ceasefire would “lower the temperature” in the region.

“It will take a collective effort from the entire region to bring the temperature down. [and to] “to increase security,” Brown said.

“And at the same time,” he continued, “as I speak to my counterparts, [I ask about] “The kinds of steps we can take to deter any broader escalation and to ensure that we take all appropriate steps to avoid ending up in a broader conflict.”

As an example, Brown noted that the United States has recently added additional military capabilities to the region “to send a strong message to deter broader conflict.”

Those capabilities in the region include the USS Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, which recently arrived in the U.S. Central Command area of ​​responsibility, the Pentagon said Thursday.

The Lincoln group joins the USS Theodore Roosevelt Carrier Strike Group in the region, bolstering Centcom's additional AOR assets that now include an Air Force F-22 Raptor squadron and the Ohio-class cruise-missile submarine USS Georgia, which the Pentagon says is also operating nearby.

“The most important thing is protecting our forces,” Brown said. “We have to make sure we are ready to act.” [not only] “Not only to deter a wider conflict, but also to protect our forces.”

Regarding his overall role as president and the importance of staying connected with regional partners and allies, Brown stressed the importance of in-person interaction.

“I have some experience in the Middle East and dealing with our partners,” Brown said. “And it helps to have more than just a phone call, but to meet people face to face, across the table. I hear their perspective and they hear mine.”

“[One] I can always find a reason not to show up, but I think it's important that I do.

This is Brown's second trip to the Middle East region since becoming chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff in October 2023. His first visit was to Israel with Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III in December of that year.

