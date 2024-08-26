No US Navy aircraft carriers deployed in the Pacific





The deployment of USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) from the 7th Fleet to the 5th Fleet has left the United States without an aircraft carrier deployed in the Pacific Ocean at a time when they are needed most.

The U.S. Navy is facing a shortage of aircraft carriers deployed to the Pacific as the war in the Middle East continues. The lack of aircraft carriers has left a critical void in the Western Pacific.

The departure of USS Abraham Lincoln coincides with the change of homeport of USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) from Yokosuka, Japan, to Bremerton, Washington. Ronald Reagan's replacement, USS George Washington (CVN 73), remains in San Diego for a scheduled port visit.

The U.S. Navy’s other Pacific-based aircraft carriers are in port or on maintenance availability. Of the six Pacific-based aircraft carriers, USS Carl Vinson recently participated in RIMPAC 2024, USS Nimitz recently completed a six-month planned incremental availability for maintenance, USS Ronald Reagan recently completed a homeport transfer to Naval Base Kitsap, and USS George Washington will remain in San Diego until USS Ronald Reagan’s crew and equipment changeover is complete.

240815-N-WV584-1052 SINGAPORE STRAIT (Aug. 15, 2024) Culinary Specialist 2nd Class Marco Lopez, a native of Hawaii, stands watch in the aft missile bay of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Spruance (DDG 111). Spruance, assigned to the Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group, is currently conducting routine operations in the U.S. 7th Fleet area of ​​operations. U.S. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy's largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with its allies and partners to preserve a free and open Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Joey Sitter)

The USS Theodore Roosevelt and USS Abraham Lincoln are both deployed to the 5th Fleet area of ​​operations in response to the growing risks of a major regional conflict in the Middle East. The Roosevelt is approaching its 11th month of deployment, and the Lincoln cut short its deployment to the 7th Fleet after Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin ordered the aircraft carrier to the Middle East due to the buildup of U.S. forces in the region.

With no U.S. aircraft carriers in the Pacific for at least three weeks, the Navy is leaving a critical gap in coverage of a region where clashes and incidents are common, as seen this week when a China Coast Guard (CCG) ship collided with a Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) ship in the South China Sea near Philippine outposts in the region.

Taiwan's Ministry of National Defense also announced several live-fire exercises with precision-guided weapons, including a series of tests with PAC-2 and Tien Kung III surface-to-air missiles and Hsiung Feng II-E anti-ship missiles.

Between the Middle East, maintenance periods and the Indo-Pacific, the U.S. Navy's aircraft carrier fleet is stretched thin to maintain a high-demand presence around the world.

240817-N-JR318-1174 ATLANTIC OCEAN (Aug. 17, 2024) Sailors chain and secure an F/A-18F Super Hornet, attached to the Red Rippers of Strike Fighter Squadron (VFA) 11, on the flight deck of the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman (CVN 75), Aug. 17. The Harry S. Truman Carrier Strike Group is underway in the Atlantic Ocean to complete integrated naval combat training. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Hunter Day)

By the end of next month, USS George Washington (CVN 73) is likely to be underway as part of the 7th Fleet as it arrives in Yokosuka as the U.S. Navy's next forward-deployed aircraft carrier.

