Is the US recession closer than you think? Home Depot's dire warning adds fuel to the fire

Walmart's second-quarter sales came in stronger than expected, adding to optimism that the U.S. could avoid a recession. That's the opposite of what Home Depot had been telling investors earlier. The positive news from the world's largest retailer helped restore confidence among investors and other analysts.

Walmart is probably the best indicator of American spending, accounting for one in 12 dollars spent by shoppers in U.S. stores during the quarter and reporting that sales rose 4.2% in the quarter through June. Those results were much better than expected, and the company's shares were up 6% in early trading. The rebound follows year-to-date gains of more than 30% for Walmart shares, which typically set the tone for the broader economy.

In a conference call with analysts, Walmart CEO Doug McMillon reiterated confidence in retailers' performance and the overall economic outlook. “We don't expect a broad decline in consumption,” he said, noting that consumers can still spend resiliently despite the current economic challenges.

He also stressed that Walmart could maintain strong sales without a slowdown in other sectors. The better-than-expected results led the company to raise its expectations for the rest of the year, bolstering confidence that the U.S. economy can avoid a slowdown.

Walmart’s announcement came at a good time and provided a much-needed boost to the stock market, with the S&P 500 gaining 1.5% and the Nasdaq jumping 2.3%. Investors are optimistic that the economy can rebound, and some analysts are speculating that the Federal Reserve will cut interest rates as early as September. The possibility of a rate cut added momentum to the market’s trajectory, given that lower interest rates would support the economy.

“We’re back to an environment where good news is good news and bad news is bad news,” said Bret Kenwell, an analyst at eToro. He noted that while investors and consumers are happy about lower inflation, it shouldn’t come at the expense of the economy.

Kenwell added that the strength in retail sales, which is easing fears of an impending recession, could give the Fed more time before deciding on a rate cut. He said the Fed is walking a tightrope between combating inflationary pressures and reviving economic growth.

Home Depot, on the other hand, released a less encouraging report, warning that sales fell 3.6% in the latest quarter as fears of higher interest rates weighed on consumers. The home improvement giant attributed the poor performance to slowing consumer spending on renovations. An earlier warning from Home Depot had reinforced fears of a possible recession in the U.S. economy, with higher borrowing costs and tighter budgets weighing on consumers. Those fears were allayed, however, by upbeat figures from Walmart and recent jobless claims data.

U.S. retail sales jumped 1% in July, the biggest gain since January 2023, led by gains in autos, electronics and appliances, according to the Commerce Department. That suggests the average American consumer may have been more resilient than some feared.

