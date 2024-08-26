



Getty Images

Fish and chips is a popular British family meal eaten around the dinner table on a Friday night or behind a newspaper on a cloudy beach.

But recent figures show that the price of fried delicacies has risen the most at some of the UK's most popular takeaway restaurants.

The average price of fish and chips has risen more than 50% in the five years to July, to close to $10, while kebabs have risen 44% and pizzas 30%.

French fry shop owners say the past few years have been a “perfect storm” of soaring energy bills, seafood import tariffs and extreme weather that has hit potato harvests.

All of this means that a family of four won't get much change out of a $50 bill after adding in the cost of the car, mashed peas, canned drinks, etc.

“I’ve never seen the pressure on costs so much,” said John Long of Long John’s Fish and Chips in Dorset.

John is the third generation of his family to have been in the business, and his daughter Emma recently took over the reins.

“There may be a fifth generation, but I'm not sure yet,” he added.

John Long

John Long, owner of a fish fry shop, said he had never seen anything costing this much.

Fish and chips have been a staple in British household menus for decades, so supplies of both ingredients were protected even during World War I.

But according to John, rising energy and labor costs, sanctions on Russian seafood due to its invasion of Ukraine, and a declining potato harvest have forced the fish fry shop to raise its prices.

According to data from the Office for National Statistics (ONS), the average price of a takeaway fish and chips was $9.88 in July this year. That’s up 52% ​​from $6.48 in July 2019.

The ONS says the figure is an estimate, but suggests the price of fish dishes has risen by more than the price of pizza or an Indian or Chinese main course, on a percentage basis.

The price of fried fish went up by 3.40

“We had a perfect storm of cost pressures,” John said.

“It's not cheap dining anymore. I still think it's good value, but it's gotten more expensive.”

In March 2022, the UK government announced a 35% tariff on Russian seafood imports in response to the country’s invasion of Ukraine, at a time when food prices across the UK were rising at their fastest rate in a decade.

Recent extreme weather conditions have taken a toll on potato harvests.

Potato market expert Cedric Porter said the rise in potato prices had been “dramatic”.

“Potato prices were very high last year because of poor harvests, and there were poor harvests across Europe,” he added.

The price paid to UK farmers for potatoes has risen sharply over the past two years, according to the latest figures from the Department for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs' Agricultural Price Index (API).

Potato prices have fallen in recent years due to poor harvests.

Angela Cartwright, owner of the Kingfisher Fish Bar in Salford, previously told BBC Breakfast that potato prices were “ridiculously expensive”.

She said: “People think fish and chips is a cheap meal, but it's not. People will pay $15 to $20 for a pizza, but they won't pay that much for a bowl of fish and chips.”

John said the current economic climate is the “most challenging” he has faced in his 30-plus years in business.

“More and more bars, hotels, French fries, bakeries and other businesses are closing because of the enormous costs,” he said.

'exorbitant'

John's biggest challenge is energy costs, particularly fixed charges. Fixed charges are a fixed fee that businesses pay each day to their energy provider for being connected to the system, regardless of how much gas or electricity they use.

He said the amount by which these rates had increased since 2021 was “massive”, adding that energy regulator Ofgem had failed to protect small businesses from rate rises.

An Ofgem spokesperson said the new rules were being introduced to ensure businesses were treated more fairly, had better support to resolve disputes and increased transparency around the fees charged by energy brokers.

They added: “We know that high energy bills remain a challenge for many businesses. We are working closely with government and industry to understand the range of issues faced by non-residential customers and where we can strengthen our powers to address them.”

The government said it was right to impose tariffs on Russian fish and other exports.

The statement said local takeaways were “vital to thriving, vibrant communities” and said it would develop support, including through business tax reform.

