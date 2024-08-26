



UK manufacturers have once again called on the government to urgently draft an industrial strategy to repair the devastating damage caused by the Brexit deal and attract investment.

Trade body Make UK has repeatedly warned that billions of pounds of foreign investment could be lost unless Labour presents a unified vision for the industry.

They say Britain cannot compete with the inflation-cutting measures being implemented in the US or the financial incentives under the EU's Green Deal, but it can compete on innovation as long as it has an integrated strategy for technology, robotics, renewable energy and the education to make it happen.

“I have had CEOs of international companies come into my office and say there are billions of dollars of investment and the UK is the candidate, but I’m not going to invest anything unless I know what the plan is,” Make UK chief executive Stephen Phipson told reporters ahead of a meeting with Chancellor Rachel Reeves on Wednesday.

He added that the industrial strategy was so urgent that it had to be done tomorrow.

Phipson's group, which represents industry figures from Rolls-Royce and Siemens in Wales to Airbus and Tata and Jaguar Land Rover in Coventry, also plans to press Reeves on the need to address the horrific damage caused by Lord Frost's trade and partnership deal with the EU.

The trade deal was the worst deal we could have had as an industrial nation. It was a disaster and continues to be a disaster. Phipson blamed the previous Conservative government for making fundamental mistakes in the trade deal.

He argued that Britain had not set out ambitious industrial plans since the Catapult Networks were announced in 2010 to create a national research and development centre to provide technical support and expertise for manufacturing innovation.

The network was expanded in 2017 by then-Commerce Secretary Greg Clark, but Phipson said when Quasi-Quarteng took over in 2022, he replaced the plan with a short-term advanced manufacturing plan that offered no certainty to anyone.

Phipps said this put the UK one step closer to the past, with the lowest robot use in Europe and just one battery factory despite a long-standing climate policy to transition to sustainable energy sources.

Back in 2010, when we built the catapult, we built the world's largest commercial aerospace component supplier, he said, referring to Airbus in Broughton, north Wales. We are now a world leader in advanced materials, and that's because our industrial strategy has been very successful in putting us in the top 10 in the world.

He said the industry was going through a huge transition to meet climate goals, but the government was not doing enough to achieve them.

We need to convert 26 million boilers in the UK, where are the engineers? Where are the skills programmes? The Department for Education is asleep at the wheel. We need a skills agenda everywhere. We are upgrading the national grid. We have just committed to investing 54 billion, but we don't have the cable manufacturers and transformer manufacturers. They disappeared 25 years ago.

We need a big plan. Without a plan, these big companies won't come here.

Peepson said another big change was needed to address Brexit, which has been a disaster for manufacturing. EU trade deals typically use diagonal accumulation clauses, which allow components processed in third countries such as Japan to be exported to the bloc and still be considered EU-origin.

He said failing to include such measures in the Brexit deal was destroying cross-border manufacturing industries.

I think the problem with Boris Johnson is that he has absolutely failed to understand that most of our trade is intermediate goods, not finished goods. That is a fundamental mistake. The rules of origin are crucial to British manufacturing. So where we are, they have been completely ignored. Phipson said.

Under the Brexit trade deal, goods made mostly in the EU or Britain can be exported to the bloc tariff-free, but those heavily reliant on components produced elsewhere are excluded.

Post-Brexit data shows volumes have increased, but the real key figure is that the number of products exported has fallen by 80 per cent, meaning it is small and medium-sized businesses that have stopped exporting to the EU, Phipson said.

He said returning to the EU customs union was the right thing to do, but Labour ruled out that option.

Make UK will tell Reeves that other solutions are also needed, such as mutual recognition of professional qualifications, including for service engineers, regulatory harmonisation and tariff simplification across industries.

A government spokesperson said the new industrial strategy would be a vital part of the government's mission to grow the economy, stimulating investment in the economy and delivering long-term, sustainable and inclusive growth across the UK.

They said the government would create Skills England to bring together business, industry and education.

The spokesperson added that there would also be an independent industrial strategy committee to work with businesses to help deliver, monitor and implement the strategy over the long term.

