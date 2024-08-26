



There were very few British tourists in Cdiz (Photo: Sama Ansari Pour, Getty Images)

A week before my flight, I received a dreaded email: My trip was canceled.

In May, I was trying to book a holiday just 7 days in advance and was searching everywhere on SkyScanner when I came across a name I knew. Cdiz, Spain, was always on my bucket list and the weather was particularly nice.

I have traveled alone three times now (Bulgaria, Poland, Spain). I started this tradition by accident when I was 21 and had no one to go on vacation with.

It has become a major part of my mental health now. My travels have completely cured my social anxiety and every time I come back I feel like I’ve had 10 therapy sessions injected into my veins.

Andalusia was on my solo travel bucket list. I wanted to visit as many historical sites as possible, but my boyfriend and friends always disagreed.

As soon as I arrived in the city, I realized that walking around the city was like traveling back in time: the Roman theatre, the magnificent Spanish Gothic cathedral, and the whitewashed Moorish houses were all within a five-minute walk.

In Cdiz, old and new coexist (Photo: Getty Images)

Sdis is one of the oldest cities in Western Europe, with a history spanning 3,000 years, and its streets painted by generations of people, from Moors to sailors.

From pristine beaches to vibrant markets, all major attractions are just a 15-minute walk away, so you don't need transport.

But what struck me most was the lack of tourists. Most of the tourists seemed to me to be pensioners who were staying for a day as part of a cruise. I didn't see a single British person under 65.

So if you don't like big crowds, this lesser-known gem might be perfect for you.

Cdiz Vacation Cost Analysis 4 nights in Cdiz AirBnB: 272 Roundtrip flights to Seville: 218 2 nights in Seville AirBnB: 140 How much did you spend: 300 How to get to Cdiz, Spain

Getting to the southern city of Andalusia is not easy, but it is very easy.

It takes about 3 hours by plane to Seville, then 1 hour and 30 minutes by bus or train to Cadiz.

It was a very enjoyable flight as the latest episode of Bridgerton had just come out (Photo: Sama Ansari Pour)

I chose the bus (it was only 11 minutes each way and had all the luxuries you could only hope for in the UK – there was a TV on the bus, movies, games, books and even free internet access! It was a dream.)

Trains are slightly more expensive, averaging $20-$30 depending on the time of year you visit.

When is the best time to visit Deez and how long should I stay?

If you prefer 25 degree weather and don't like heatwaves, May is the best time to go. Cdiz is a fairly windy city, so it's generally cooler than other parts of Andalusia, such as Seville.

If you're pressed for time, you can explore Cesky Krumlov in 48 hours, but we recommend staying for four days to see everything the city has to offer.

The Ryanair flight I booked was $114 one way, but since I was traveling for 7 days, I upgraded to a seat that included priority access and a bag.

Fortunately, the average flight price to Seville isn’t always in the three figures: according to SkyScanner, there are just 33 flights one way in October.

Where to stay in Cdiz, Spain

Whenever I go on vacation, I prefer to stay in an Airbnb because I want to feel like a local. You know, buying fresh ingredients from the local market, making a delicious breakfast, and imagining that I'm actually living there.

The view from my balcony (left) and the street I was staying on (right) (Photo: Sama Ansari Pour)

So I booked a one bedroom apartment in the heart of Old Town for $68 a night.

I felt like I was in a movie, stopping by the local bakery before heading to the beach with a book in hand.

I like to pretend I'm a local (Photo courtesy of Airbnb Community)

The modest Airbnb I stayed in was bright, airy, stylishly decorated, and had windows large enough that I could throw open to watch the world go by on the street below.

If you prefer hotel breakfast and daily cleaning, there are plenty of hotels in the old town and along the beach, but they will cost you an average of $150 to $1,000 more, depending on your taste and budget.

Comfortable stay (Photo courtesy of Airbnb Community) Food, drink, and things to do in Cdiz, Spain

I spent the day in the best possible way: drinking iced coffee and eating Tourn ice cream (Turn is a Spanish nougat confectionery that tastes like burnt caramel). Café Royalty is a historic café that has been serving the Gaditani (people from Cheddis) since 1912.

After that, I spent a long day lying on the beach, swimming, reading, and doing nothing.

Playa Santa Maria del Mar in Cdiz, Spain (Photo: Sama Ansari Pour)

There are several beaches in Cdiz, and I found them all clean, sandy, and accessible by foot. Playa Santa Maria del Mar (pictured) was my favorite. Plus, I was the only person on some of the beaches.

But Cdiz isn't all about sunbathing by the sea. This Andalusian city competes with Spain's top gastronomic cities to offer the ultimate culinary experience.

Take my word for it and head to the Cdiz Central Market first. During the day it sells produce, and at night it transforms into a food market with dozens of independent stalls.

The fish was oily and tasty (Photo: Sama Ansari Pour)

Yes, I had sushi. Not Spanish, but fresh-caught tuna from Cdiz, bought at the market that day. It was the perfect way to taste local produce without having to cook it.

What did I get for $25 at Cdiz Central Market? Beef Tomatoes 1kg Oranges 1kg Cherries 1/4kg Fresh sushi made from tuna caught in Cdiz Two nectarines Water A pair of linen pants Peaches (to be fair, the salesperson gave them to me for free)

There are also many delicious restaurants, from simple bars serving locally caught seafood to fancy restaurants. Even better, I've been to fancy, expensive restaurants and ordered multiple courses and drinks and never spent more than $35.

After doing some research, I made my own food tour list and visited Cafe Lazo, a bar that serves the best gambos al ajillo (shrimp in oil and garlic). Wanting something a little less traditional, I headed to Tapera in Columella, where I had three dishes (pictured) for a total of $30. They usually serve an appetizer, main, and dessert, but I don’t really like sweets and I was hungry.

The bill included fresh lemonade and water. If I had ordered alcohol it would have been more expensive, but I don't drink so I saved money.

I had a healthy portion of patatas bravas with fries, ceviche, and tuna tartare. (Photo: Sama Ansari Pour)

I really enjoyed the food at the restaurant, but my favorite thing I ate (or drank) was gazpacho (cold Spanish soup) that I bought by the liter from the supermarket. It was a chef's kiss when I had it with chips and a sandwich.

If you want to learn about history and culture, the ruins of the Roman theater are free to enter, while tickets to the cathedral range from $1.70 to $3.40.

In my opinion, the best cultural activity is walking around the Old Town. I spent hours getting lost in the narrow, cobbled streets and I have no complaints.

I bought 7-8 bottles of gazpacho. I don't regret it (Photo: Sama Ansari Pour) Day trip from Cdiz, Spain

You could easily spend a whole day in Cdiz, but this coastal city is well served by public transport, making it easy to explore all of Andalusia.

Las Dueas Palace in Seville, Spain (Photo: Sama Ansari Pour) Plaza de Espana, Seville (Photo: Getty Images)

I took the bus to Seville at 11am. This city boasts one of the largest historical centers in Europe. I spent the whole day watching several flamenco shows (thanks to the natural street performers), getting lost in the old town, and visiting my favorite place, Plaza de Espa. Landmarks representing different regions of Spain made my architecture-loving heart very happy.

This time I didn't use the cliche, unfortunately I didn't eat a single olive the next time.

Read more trends Read more stories

But there’s something a little closer than Seville: Jerez de la Frontera, famous for its sherry wines, flamenco culture and Moorish fortress, is just a 35-minute bus ride away.

I really enjoyed my week in Cdiz, but next time I would also like to add Doñana National Park to my itinerary.

The wetlands are home to flamingos, swans, and glossy storks, and I always love a good wildlife spotting location. Plus, it’s only a 44-minute drive from the city.

My review? Cdiz has sun, sand, history and is pretty quiet. If you like good food and cheap travel, this is the place to go.

