



Overseas NHS nurses are being left in poverty because of rules that prevent many who come to work in the UK from accessing welfare benefits for five years after arriving.

According to a Royal College of Nursing (RCN) report, they are unable to make ends meet, leading to borrowing, credit card debt and food shortages.

Nurses are on temporary visas, which means they are subject to public funding rules that prevent them from claiming child benefit, housing benefit and universal credit for at least five years. After that, they cannot apply for indefinite leave to remain.

The RCN is urging ministers to repeal the rules, arguing they are unfair because foreign nurses are not entitled to the benefits despite paying income tax and national insurance contributions.

The report, based on a survey of more than 3,000 foreign nurses, warns that the policy punishes those who come to work in the UK and risks a mass exodus of international nurses. The understaffed health service already has around 40,000 vacancies for nurses.

One nurse said: I have to borrow money from people. I have to live without food sometimes. I [my] Abusive ex-husband [partner].

Another person said: I had to run up credit card debt in the past and work more weekends and nights, which meant I had to be away from my kids and rely on others. [the] Dropping off your child to a friend at night and on weekends.

A third person said that not being able to receive benefits was discrimination against immigrants, which means we are more interested in what you can offer to society than in your well-being.

Last Friday, the United Nations said it wanted to scrap the rules on migrants.

In its report on people of colour in Britain, the Committee on the Elimination of Racial Discrimination recommended that national authorities: [UK government] We must reform the non-relief provisions for public funds and ensure that they do not further expose migrant households to the risk of poverty and instability.

Patricia Marquis, chief executive of the RCN in England, said: The current system is preventing immigrants from accessing essential benefits despite doing the same work and paying the same taxes as their domestically educated colleagues.

The reality is that migrant nurses who are living in poverty will choose to practice nursing elsewhere, which is a tragedy for patient care.

In recent years, the NHS has become increasingly reliant on overseas staff. One in three nurses and health visitors in England and 36% of doctors are now non-British, but figures released last week showed the total number of visas issued by the Home Office to health and care staff in the year to June, 89,085, was down more than 80% on the same period a year ago after immigration rules were tightened.

A government spokesperson did not respond directly to the RCN's findings or calls for change, but praised NHS staff and stressed that it was very likely nurses would receive a pay rise this year.

They said: We value the important work that nurses do every day to care for patients. We know that people are still struggling to make ends meet, and that is why this government is committed to restoring economic stability.

The NHS is broken but not defeated, and this is a testament to the incredible work of our NHS workforce, so it is important that we support them in any way we can. We have accepted the NHS Pay Review Committee’s recommendations on the pay of NHS staff, including nurses, in 2024/25.

