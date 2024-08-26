UK Cabinet minister warns of more economic pain ahead | Pat McFadden





A senior cabinet minister has warned that more economic pain is to come as the government prepares to limit public spending in a way that MPs and campaigners say could worsen the cost-of-living crisis.

Cabinet Office Secretary Pat McFadden said on Sunday that voters should expect the government to make more difficult decisions, as Keir Starmer prepares a speech accusing the Conservatives of leaving the country in ruins and destruction.

Ministers have already been criticised for their decision to cut winter fuel payments to millions of pensioners, with Labor MPs warning that the decision could lead to a brutal winter for the nation’s most vulnerable. The Prime Minister is also under pressure to end the cap on the two-child allowance and extend the support fund for a billion families, which is due to end in September.

But McFadden said on Sunday that Starmer and his finance minister, Rachel Reeves, were unlikely to reverse that decision and could face further unpopular decisions in the coming months.

“I know there are people who are concerned about the difficult decision, but I don't think this will be the last difficult decision the government has to make,” he told Sky News.

It's about making tough decisions. We saw what happened a few years ago when the public finances got out of control. We don't want that to happen again, and this is a tough decision that the Chancellor of the Exchequer has to make now.

He separately told the broadcaster: Progress is being made, and we are beginning a journey of change in this House. Change has already begun, and there will be more change in the coming years.

In the weeks since coming to power, Labour has blamed the Conservatives for the economic and social chaos they say they have inherited.

In a speech in July, Chancellor Rachel Reeves criticised the previous government for leaving a $22 billion surplus in the public purse. She blamed this surplus for the decision to restrict winter fuel payments to pensioners and to stop payments altogether for 10 million pensioners.

Starmer is expected to return to the theme in his speech on Tuesday, where he is expected to say his government has discovered a social as well as an economic black hole in its grip on power.

He would say that this is why we need to take action and do things differently. Frankly, things are going to get worse before they get better.

Senior Labour figures believe they have little time to blame the previous government for unpopular choices while the Conservatives are preoccupied with the leadership race.

Those options include a plan to release nonviolent offenders from prison after serving just 40 percent of their sentences, part of an effort to ease prison pressure that is set to begin next month.

Starmer will blame the prison crisis on Tuesday for the recent spate of riots across the country. Those who threw rocks, burned cars and made threats didn’t just know the system was broken, he will say. They saw the cracks in our society after 14 years of populism and failure and exploited them.

But as Labour MPs return to Westminster for the next two weeks after their summer break, Starmer and Reeves are under pressure to make concessions on some of the tougher economic choices, including the decision not to end the winter fuel payment cuts and the two-child benefit cap.

Rachel Maskell, Labour MP for York Central, told the Guardian on Friday that the cuts could spell a brutal winter for very vulnerable people.

McFadden defended the decision to cap winter fuel payments on Sunday, saying pension credits and a pension triple lock would help ease the pain for poor pensioners. The pension triple lock means pensions are guaranteed to rise at the higher of consumer inflation, wages growth or 2.5 per cent.

It's really important that people know that if they are eligible for Pension Credit, they can still access it, McFadden told the BBC. There are an estimated 900,000 pensioners who are not currently claiming Pension Credit.

He added: Another really important thing for pensioners to be assured of is that we will protect the triple lock throughout this parliamentary term. So, along with this very difficult decision, there are measures in place to protect pensions.

