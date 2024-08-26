US Open Begins Amid Doping Attacks by No. 1-Ranked SinnerExBulletin





Italy's Jannik Sinner trains last week ahead of the 2024 US Open in New York. The world's top-ranked player tested positive for low levels of a banned steroid after his physiotherapist used a topical spray to treat a small cut before giving him a massage. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

The final Grand Slam tournament of the year begins Monday, following a revelation that shook the tennis world: the world's top-ranked player, Jannik Sinner, had tested positive twice for a banned substance earlier this year but was allowed to continue competing.

Today, less than a week after the Sinner affair became public, the 23-year-old Italian will be seeded in the men's singles event at the US Open in New York.

On Friday, Sinner spoke publicly for the first time since the story broke, telling reporters he felt “relieved” by the International Tennis Integrity Agency's decision to clear him of any wrongdoing, even though the timing of the announcement just days before a major event had sparked a firestorm of media attention and criticism from competitors.

“It's not ideal before a Grand Slam. But in my mind I know I didn't do anything wrong,” Sinner said. “I always respect these rules and I will always respect these anti-doping rules.”

What happened with Jannik Sinner's failed tests?

The controversy centers on a pair of urine tests that Sinner failed over an eight-day period in March, each time testing positive for “low levels” of a banned substance called clostebol, according to the ITIA.

Clostebol is an anabolic steroid that has long been used as a performance-enhancing drug in sports. (In 2022, San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis, Jr. was suspended for 80 MLB games after testing positive for the drug.) In the United States, it is designated a Schedule III controlled substance.

The drug is also used in topical skin treatments. In Italy, the home country of Sinner and his fitness team, treatments containing clostebol are readily available over the counter.

In his appeal to the ITIA, which oversees doping in tennis, Sinner said he was unknowingly exposed to the drug through two members of his staff at the BNP Paribas Open tournament in California in March.

According to arbitration documents released by the ITIA, Sinner's physical therapist accidentally cut his finger and treated the injury every day with a medical spray called Trofodermin, which contains clostebol, that had been purchased in Italy and brought to California by a second member of Sinner's entourage, a fitness trainer.

Then, without washing his hands or wearing gloves, the physical therapist massaged Sinner's body and helped him with foot exercises, the records show.

Sinner was ultimately cleared of any wrongdoing, although the referee overturned his results at Indian Wells, forcing him to return $325,000 in prize money.

Is this kind of explanation plausible?

In Sinner's case, a panel of three independent experts convened by arbitrators, two of whom did not know the player's identity, deemed the explanation plausible.

Italy's Jannik Sinner speaks to the media during a press conference ahead of the 2024 US Open. The world's top-ranked player tested positive twice for a banned substance earlier this year but was allowed to continue competing. Jamie Squire/Getty Images

David Cowan, who ran a World Anti-Doping Agency-accredited laboratory at King's College London, added that “the tiny amounts that would probably have been administered would not have had a significant effect.” [] “any relevant doping or performance-enhancing effect.”

Clostebol has been repeatedly associated with Italian athletes, partly due to its wide availability in Italy without a prescription.

“As an Italian athlete with Italian medical staff, you would think they would be aware of this issue and a little more careful to avoid this kind of contamination,” said John Gleaves, a kinesiologist at California State University, Fullerton, who tracks doping cases.

On Friday, Sinner said he fired the two members of his team, the physical therapist who used the drug and the fitness trainer who purchased it and traveled with it to California.

“Because of these mistakes, I don’t feel confident enough to continue,” Sinner said. “The only thing I need right now is some fresh air. I’ve had a lot of difficulties in the last few months.”

Athletes have often been exonerated of fault in doping cases by arguing that they were unknowingly exposed to the banned substance, Gleaves said. Ingesting contaminated meat is a common explanation, or other environmental exposure, as seen in the case of Chinese swimmers whose positive tests for a banned substance were made public earlier this year, ahead of the Paris Summer Olympics.

“We're seeing more and more cases like this where an athlete didn't intend to ingest something and it's getting into their body at a level below a threshold that would enhance performance, but at a threshold where it can be detected,” Gleaves said.

What did Sinner's competitors say?

Sinner was allowed to continue competing while arbitrators reviewed his case. Between the March tests and their revelation last week, he competed in eight tournaments, including the French Open and Wimbledon. (He notably withdrew from the Olympics due to a case of tonsillitis.)

This situation contrasts with other cases of doping in tennis. Simona Halep, a two-time Grand Slam champion, was provisionally suspended for more than a year while arbitrators reviewed her case and concluded that she had committed “no significant fault.”

The Sinner revelations sparked strong reactions in the tennis world last week.

“Different rules for different players,” wrote Denis Shapovalov, a Canadian player scheduled to play in the first round of the US Open on Monday.

“This is ridiculous, whether it was accidental or planned. You get tested twice with a banned substance (steroid) and you should be out for two years,” wrote Nick Kyrgios, the Australian finalist at Wimbledon in 2022.

On Friday, Sinner said he was allowed to continue playing because of how quickly he was able to identify the source of the banned substance and provide evidence to international authorities.

He nevertheless acknowledged the frustration of his competitors.

“It was obviously a very difficult time for me and my team. It still is. It's all still fresh,” he said. “I also know who's my friend and who's not now, because my friends know I would never do that.”

