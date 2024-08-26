Scandinavia's atmosphere expected to bring 27C heat 'before summer ends'





Britons hoping for some summer weather before the season ends can rejoice as the Scandinavian atmosphere promises highs of 27 degrees Celsius.

Britain was in chaos after Storm Lillian, which brought 73 mph winds and caused chaos. Warm weather will be a huge relief for Britain.

But before the warm sunshine returns, the Met Office said showers are expected over the bank holiday weekend. A dust storm warning has been issued for much of the southeast from 6am to 1pm today.

According to the National Weather Service, the week is expected to start out wet and blustery as the aftermath of Storm Lillian is felt, but hopefully it will feel a bit warmer than last week.

UK weather: Smoke from Scandinavia could bring 27C heat 'before summer'Getty/Met Office

Sunny weather is expected to return from Tuesday as a high pressure area moves in from Europe, with temperatures expected to soar to 27C in London on Wednesday.

Annie Shuttleworth, a meteorologist at the Met Office in the UK, said: Next week looks set to be much drier and more settled than this week.

From Tuesday, a low-pressure front will concentrate across the north and west of the UK.

However, a high pressure system from Scandinavia is expected to bring warm air throughout the week, bringing settled weather to eastern and southern parts of the UK, which is likely to last until the first week of September.

Latest weather:

A high of 27 degrees is expected in London on Wednesday.

WX chart

While London will see the mercury hit its highest point ever, Northampton and Milton Keynes are expected to hit 25C, with the West Midlands just one degree colder.

She explained that all weather fronts heading northwest will be interrupted by this high pressure.

So now that summer is almost over, you'll start to see warm air rising from the south and east.

That means it's looking a lot warmer this week, so there's room for improvement before summer ends.

Wind-whipped waves pounded Crosby Beach promenade as Storm Lillian brought rain and strong winds to the UK.

Getty

NetWeather's Nick Finnis said temperatures will rise over the next week, making September a drier and more settled month.

He said a frontal system is expected to move in from the west on Tuesday, bringing cloudy and humid weather with stagnation in the north and west, while the southeast will be sunny and warm, with highs expected to reach 25 degrees Celsius.

The front moves eastwards on Wednesday, but before then, it's expected to be very warm and sunny across eastern England, making it the warmest day of the week with temperatures reaching 28C.

So we can expect temperatures to rise over the next week until Thursday, after which cooler, crisper weather will return. There will be some rain, but it will mostly be in the north and west, with the south and east of England enjoying the most sunshine.

