China criticizes US for placing some Chinese companies on export control list





U.S. President Joe Biden and Chinese President Xi Jinping before a meeting during the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation leaders' week in Woodside, California, on November 15, 2023.

Brendan Smialowski | AFP | Getty Images

China said Sunday it “resolutely” opposes a U.S. decision to add several Chinese entities to its export control list in a bid to further restrict Russia's access to advanced U.S. technology needed for its weapons.

In a statement published on the official Xinhua news agency, a spokesperson for China's Ministry of Commerce called the move “a typical act of unilateral sanctions and long-arm jurisdiction.”

The spokesperson also said the law “undermines the order and rules of international trade” and impacts “the security and stability of global industrial and supply chains.” The spokesperson added that Beijing would take measures to protect the rights and interests of Chinese companies.

The United States announced Friday that it was tightening export controls to “further restrict the flow of U.S.-origin and 'U.S.-branded' products to Russia and Belarus for the Kremlin's illegal war against Ukraine.”

A total of 123 entities were added to the list, including 42 located in China, 63 in Russia and 14 in Turkey, Iran and Cyprus.

Companies on the “Entity List” are subject to export restrictions and licensing requirements for certain technologies and goods.

“We will continue our multilateral approach to attack this problem from all sides and use every tool at our disposal to prevent Russia from accessing the advanced American technology needed for its weapons,” Under Secretary of Commerce for Industry and Security Alan Estevez said in a statement.

The United States has also targeted diversions through shell companies by adding four “high-risk diversion addresses” in Hong Kong and Trkiye to the Entity List. Parties using these addresses to conduct transactions will need to obtain a license to do so.

In February, the Biden administration imposed trade restrictions on 93 entities from Russia, China, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, Kyrgyzstan, India and South Korea for allegedly supporting Russia's war effort in Ukraine.

In April, the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative launched an investigation into China's maritime, logistics and shipbuilding sectors, alleging that Beijing was using “unfair and untrade-friendly policies and practices” to dominate those sectors.

