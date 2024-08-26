It seems clear that Britain helped Israel violate international law. Labour could do better than deny it | Sam Fowles





Britain should be proud of its history of developing and supporting international law. Britain once led the way in prosecuting war crimes, enshrining international human rights, and developing the Geneva Conventions. But recent governments have shown contempt for international law. Successive Conservative administrations have enacted laws to breach EU trade agreements within months of ratifying them, breached refugee treaties over the Rwanda plan, and repeatedly threatened to withdraw from the European Convention on Human Rights.

The general election offered a chance to reset. One of the Starmer government’s first actions was to stop British attempts to block International Criminal Court arrest warrants for Benjamin Netanyahu and his defense minister, Yoav Gallant. The new prime minister also restored funding for Unrwa.

But these positive steps do not tell the whole story. Opposition leader David Lammy has called for the legal advice on British arms sales to Israel to be made public. Lammy has argued since coming to power that making the advice public is a legal process and that it is important to follow through on it in a proper way. The government has an absolute right to make the information public under Section 78 of the Freedom of Information Act 2000. The decision not to make it public is a political one.

However, we can get a hint of the government’s legal position from the ongoing appeal against the UK’s arms sales to Israel (which the Starmer administration continues to defend). The government’s position is broadly that the sales are legal because Israel does not violate international law. However, it relies heavily on assurances provided by Israel itself. At least from the case documents, it is not clear that the UK has made any significant effort to verify Israel’s claims.

The arms sales case brought against the government concerns domestic law. However, the UK also has obligations (and potential responsibilities) under international law. In May, the UN Independent International Commission of Inquiry concluded that Israel had committed war crimes and crimes against humanity, including torture, murder, sexual violence and starvation of civilians as a means of war. In July, the International Court of Justice (ICJ) ruled that Israel’s occupation of the West Bank and Gaza Strip was unlawful. It ruled that Israel had violated Palestinians’ right to self-determination and freedom from racial discrimination and apartheid.

Following the ICJ ruling, the development NGO Global Justice Now was instructed to provide legal advice on whether the UK (and individuals within the government) may have violated international law by supporting Israel’s activities. If a state or individual provides assistance and support that facilitates war crimes, crimes against humanity or other violations of international law, they may be treated as if they themselves had committed the wrong. For example, if British weapons or intelligence were used in operations involving torture or murder, the court could find that the UK contributed to such wrongdoing.

In most cases, a state or individual is liable only if they assisted and helped knowing that their assistance would contribute to the commission of a wrong in the normal course of events. In the most serious crimes, such as genocide or violations of the right to self-determination, there is no need to prove knowledge. Much of Britain’s relationship with Israel is kept secret, so it is impossible to know the full extent of Britain’s assistance or knowledge. However, there are significant reasons for concern.

Britain’s support and assistance to Israel goes far beyond arms sales. The UK-Israel trade agreement allows the two countries to access each other’s markets on favorable terms. The occupied territories are integrated into the Israeli economy. Some companies conduct business in the occupied territories before moving their products to Israel for export. It is hard to believe that government officials are unaware that facilitating trade that allows Israel and/or Israeli companies to profit from the occupied territories is supporting and aiding the Israeli occupation. Rather than negotiating a much tighter agreement, one would have expected that a review that considers the agreements that help Israel profit from the illegal occupation would almost certainly place Britain in violation of international law.

The UK also shares intelligence and provides military support (including arms sales). There are claims that the government knew this support would facilitate wrongdoing. Foreign Office whistleblower Mark Smith said that anyone with even a basic understanding of the Israeli attack on Gaza would know that war crimes were being committed blatantly, openly and regularly. In March, the then Foreign Office leader Alicia Cowens told a Conservative fundraiser that she believed the government had received legal advice that Israel was breaking international law.

The UN investigation concluded that Israel's actions reflected the Dahiya doctrine, which requires the deliberate use of disproportionate force against civilians to suppress resistance. If the government has reason to believe that the Dahiya doctrine is being used in Gaza, it is difficult to deny that providing support and assistance to Israeli operations would generally encourage wrongdoing. While Rami distinguished between supplying offensive and defensive weapons, it is worth noting that Israel's Gaza operations are all self-defense.

There is a real possibility that the UK or individuals here are being accused of aiding and abetting Israel’s proven and alleged violations of international law. The truth is that the government still keeps information about arms sales, intelligence sharing, trade and legal advice secret from the public. Ironically, only the government knows for sure that the UK is violating international law. As a member of the UN Security Council, the UK has a special duty to set an example in respecting the law, and the Labour government now has the opportunity and the duty to do better than its predecessor.

Sam Fowles is a lawyer, author and broadcaster. His full legal advice to Global Justice Now can be found here.

