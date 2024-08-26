US Open 2024: New York authorities prioritize safety, traffic reduction ahead of city's biggest tennis event





FLUSHING MEADOWS CORONA PARK, Queens (WABC) — The 144th U.S. Open will be held Monday in Queens, bringing with it the sport's best players and fans from around the world.

This means that security in and around Flushing Meadows Corona Park will be increased.

On average, the tournament attracts more than 80,000 spectators per day for two weeks straight, hoping to catch a glimpse of the best players in the world.

At the Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in Flushing, Queens, the NYPD's primary focus is the safety of players, stars and spectators at the large-scale event.

Nearly a million people are expected to be on the grounds of the US Open. Although new assessments warn that major events “remain the target of attacks by violent extremists and malicious actors,” the NYPD said there are no specific or credible threats.

“We’re in a different threat environment than we were this time last year. And so as we collectively think about all the measures that we put in place around this U.S. Open, we’re mindful of what’s happening in the world,” said NYPD Deputy Commissioner of Counterterrorism Rebecca Weiner.

“We recognize that this is an environment in which there is a lot of protest activity. It's been going on for 10 and a half months across the city.”

In recent years, police presence has increased, both on and off the ground.

Participants may notice checkpoints at entry points, as well as aviation, port, canine, transit and other specialized units.

All this is done so that the match can take place without a hitch, under the lights of Arthur Ashe Stadium and the surrounding courts.

The focal point is Arthur Ashe Stadium, but the suspects could use “a wide range of tactics – including high-level shooting, vehicular attacks, stabbing, and improvised explosive/incendiary devices (IEDs/IIDs), etc. – in congested chokepoint areas, such as the Flushing Meadows pedestrian bridge between the Mets-Willets Point train station and the USTA Tennis Center East Gate entrance, requiring heightened situational awareness,” according to the threat assessment document obtained by ABC News.

Getting to the US Open

Although the US Open is a busy time, the MTA encourages New Yorkers to take public transportation to get to the venue quickly and safely, and to leave their cars at home.

“We have buses coming here in abundance. The LIRR runs right here. We have a mobility access service. More and more people are choosing to go this way because the service is excellent. All of these options are much better than getting stuck in traffic on the Grand Central Parkway, or Van Wyck or whatever these congested roads are and then paying $20 to $40 to park,” said MTA CEO Janno Lieber.

Drones will fly over the elevated subway lines. Police will also deploy dogs, explosive detection equipment and a bomb disposal team during the event.

Ahead of Monday's events, NYPD Commissioner Edward Caban and other NYPD leaders held a briefing Monday to discuss security protocols.

“We can’t overstate the importance of people’s engagement, investment and awareness. So if you’re here at the U.S. Open and you see something that doesn’t look right or doesn’t feel right, call 911. Tell a police officer immediately,” Caban said.

