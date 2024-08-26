US Open 2024: Even the players don't know who will be at their best on the New York hard courts





NEW YORK (AP) — Tennis fans who can't decide who has the best chance of making it at the U.S. Open have company as the year's final Grand Slam tournament begins Monday. Even the players themselves aren't sure what to expect.

“We’ve seen people surprise us every week, every tournament, every Grand Slam. Sometimes there’s no reason why someone can be successful,” said Jessica Pegula, a six-time major quarterfinalist. “Sometimes it doesn’t make sense.”

Uncertainty is ever-present in New York, with injuries and the fatigue of a long season. An additional factor this time could be the change in surface: Tennis at the Summer Olympics was played on the courts of Roland Garros, also the site of the French Open. Players went from clay in Paris to grass at Wimbledon, then back to clay, before moving to hard courts before the US Open.

“It's a strange year,” said British player Dan Evans. That's for sure.

Pegula, for her part, has handled this latest transition very well, going from the Olympics to a title in Toronto and a runner-up finish in Cincinnati. Her doubles partner in Paris, 2023 US Open champion Coco Gauff, competed in three Olympic events, exiting early each time, then lost her second match in Toronto and her first in Cincinnati.

“Changing surfaces is tough, not just on the body, but on the mind. … But it’s part of the job, and you have to adapt,” said Tommy Paul, who won a bronze medal in doubles with Taylor Fritz for the United States in Paris and went 1-2 in Montreal and Cincinnati. “Maybe there’s one or two guys who are worn down by the (Olympic) experience. But other than that, for the most part, everybody’s adjusted pretty well now.”

The woman who beat Pegula in the Cincinnati final, No. 2 Aryna Sabalenka, skipped the trip back to France for the 2024 Games but said she was not entirely convinced that having a normal preparation or not would necessarily dictate the outcome of the next two weeks.

“Every player who came here thinks they're ready to win. I think it's not a question of who's ready. You can be better prepared than the rest of the group,” said Sabalenka, a two-time Australian Open champion and runner-up to Gauff at the U.S. Open last year, but ultimately it's about how hard you're prepared to fight, especially on days when you're not feeling your best.

Another player who was not at the Olympics, Frances Tiafoe, reached the title match at the Cincinnati Open before losing to No. 1 Jannik Sinner, whose two positive steroid tests in March were revealed less than a week ago.

Tiafoe, a 26-year-old from Maryland, believes the home crowd and intense attention of the U.S. Open bring out the best in him, so he wanted to focus on preparing for the site of his first Grand Slam semifinal in 2022.

“It's open to a lot of players this year, for sure. It's always different in a Grand Slam. The lights are a little bit brighter,” he said. “We'll see what happens. Personally, I like where I am.”

There are also players like reigning US Open champion Novak Djokovic, who won a gold medal at the Paris Games but hasn't played a single hard-court warm-up event, or Carlos Alcaraz, the silver medalist whose only recent hard-court match was a loss in Cincinnati.

“I would have liked to play more matches on hard courts before the US Open, for sure,” said Alcaraz, who twisted his right ankle on Saturday but looked good in practice on Sunday. “But I mean, it doesn't affect me at all.”

What might be of more interest to someone like Gauff or Djokovic is this statistic: It's been at least a decade since a woman or man has won back-to-back championships at Flushing Meadows.

Some numerical forecasts are generally difficult to obtain.

“Right now… any given Sunday, anybody can win,” said Bianca Andreescu, who beat Serena Williams to win the 2019 U.S. Open. “That’s honestly the beauty of it, because it brings that variety.”

Recent Grand Slam results may not provide any clues, although the players who have won this season's trophies at the Australian Open (Sabalenka and Sinner), Roland Garros (No. 1 Iga Swiatek and Alcaraz) and Wimbledon (Barbora Krejcikova and Alcaraz) will of course hope they will.

“I don't really know where my level is, to be honest,” said eighth-seeded Krejcikova, whose only singles matches since her triumph at the All England Club have come at the Olympics.

Ultimately, it seems that no one can guess what will happen in New York.

“This tournament is a bit of an anomaly,” said Katie Boulter, who represented Great Britain at the Summer Olympics. “You never know what might happen.”

___

AP Tennis: https://apnews.com/hub/tennis

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://apnews.com/article/us-open-2024-olympics-5a4df753851ff1ffb2e93e5a73b2b348 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos