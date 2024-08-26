Rare mosquito-borne virus prompts US cities to close public parks





A rare but potentially deadly mosquito-borne virus has prompted nearly a dozen cities in the United States to close public parks at night and restrict outdoor activities, when mosquitoes are most active.

Ten Massachusetts communities are now designated as having high or critical risk for eastern equine encephalitis, or EEE, which is spread through the bite of an infected mosquito, officials say.

There is currently no vaccine or medication available to treat this “very serious” disease, also known as “Triple E,” according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Communities were put on alert after mosquitoes in the area tested positive for EEE and the state reported its first human case of the virus since 2020.

Public health officials said the disease was diagnosed in a horse in Plymouth, Massachusetts, raising the city's EEE risk level. A man in his 80s was the first to be infected and diagnosed on August 16.

According to the Massachusetts Department of Public Health, between 33% and 70% of those infected will die from the disease, with most deaths occurring two to 10 days after symptoms appear.

Symptoms of the virus include diarrhea, fever, headache, seizures and vomiting, according to the CDC.

EEE is a rare but serious disease and a public health concern, Massachusetts Public Health Commissioner Robbie Goldstein said in a statement. We want to remind residents of the need to protect themselves from mosquito bites, especially in areas of the state where we are seeing EEE activity.

In an attempt to control the spread, officials are aerially spraying the pesticide Anvil 10+10, an EPA-registered product used to control mosquitoes in the United States.

State health officials are also urging people to avoid outdoor activities in the evening, when mosquitoes are most prevalent, through the end of September.

This is not the first outbreak of the virus in Massachusetts: 17 human cases of EEE have been reported and seven deaths have been recorded in 2019 and 2020.

The disease is rare, with only 11 cases reported each year in the United States, according to the CDC.

State health officials warn that in addition to EEE, eight Massachusetts municipalities are considered at high risk for mosquitoes carrying West Nile virus.

Cases of West Nile virus have been reported in more than 30 states, and former National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases director Anthony Fauci is among those infected with the virus. He is recovering at home after being hospitalized for six days.

