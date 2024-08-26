Britain's new state-owned energy company is hiring.





Unlock Editors Digest for free

FT editor Rula Khalaf picks his favourite articles from this weekly newsletter.

The UK government has started recruiting staff for GB Energy and plans to reveal the location of the Scottish-based state-owned company's headquarters next month.

The Department of Energy Security and Carbon-Freedom has posted job openings on social media platform LinkedIn for mid-level positions in a new company that will accelerate the adoption of clean electricity with $8.3 billion in funding from Congress. The positions include the roles of Director of Engagement and Director of Energy Project Development.

Speaking at an event in Aberdeen on Thursday, Energy Minister Michael Shanks said the location of GB Energy's headquarters would be revealed early next month. Parliament returns from its summer recess on September 2.

The creation of GB Energy was a key Labour pledge to develop more renewable energy and reduce emissions from power generation to net zero by 2030. The company will own, manage and operate clean power projects, while also helping to develop new technologies such as carbon capture and hydrogen.

Lobbyists face fierce competition for headquarters locations in Scotland if they want to make Aberdeen, the heart of the North Sea oil industry, their home base.

Other potential locations include Edinburgh, the country's financial and administrative capital, and Glasgow, Labour's traditional Scottish heartland, which flipped the SNP to the party in last month's general election.

Oil support ships at Aberdeen Port. Lobbyists have campaigned to make the city a natural home for GB Energy. Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

As North Sea oil fields decline, many in north-east Scotland fear that the transition to renewable energy will lead to economic deprivation. The government’s plans to increase the energy windfall tax have deepened concerns about providing a fair transition from hydrocarbons to renewables.

In an open letter from more than 40 organisations last week, the government warned that the energy profit levy would put thousands of jobs at risk in manufacturing, engineering and technology companies that are critical to achieving net zero targets.

Advocates argue that attracting GB Energy to Aberdeen, a hub for overseas technologies that could help transition from fossil fuel industries to clean energy, would help ease concerns.

The Engagement Lead role will be based in one of the DESNZ offices outside London – Aberdeen, Birmingham, Cardiff, Darlington, Edinburgh or Salford. The Energy Project Development role may also be based in London. Both roles, which pay $52,985 per year, offer hybrid working, with 40-60% of working time spent in the office.

According to the ad, the role of leading engagement in setting up GB Energy was instrumental to its success, and the company is looking for candidates from outside London, particularly Scotland.

This role is central to developing the policies, laws and institutional structures required to establish the company. The successful candidate will run a hub team handling communications, briefings and ministerial engagement.

Another role is leading the workstream for energy project development for the Great British Energy Directorates.

Last month, the government announced a partnership between the Crown Estate and GB Energy, which leases seabed around England, Wales and Northern Ireland, to develop offshore wind projects.

Energy Secretary Ed Miliband has argued that increasing the UK's renewable energy generation capacity would reduce the country's exposure to gas prices, leading to lower tariffs in the long term.

Energy bills in the UK are set to rise this winter after energy regulator Ofgem on Friday raised the cap on energy bills by 10% for the final three months of the year, citing wholesale gas prices.

Miliband said on Friday that the only solution to reducing bills and increasing energy independence was the government's mission to produce clean, domestic electricity.

On Monday, the transmission division of British energy group SSE said it would fast-track renewable energy in northern Scotland by raising the bar for new projects to assess their impact on the grid.

SSEN Transmission, which runs the Northern Scotland grid, has raised the threshold from 50kW to 200kW, bringing the Northern Scotland in line with the rest of the country and allowing more projects, particularly solar energy, to connect to the grid without the costs and delays of assessment.

The change will allow 35 customers generating a combined 5.2MW of power to connect to the grid sooner than previously expected. This does not include the Scottish Isles, where transmission constraints keep the threshold at 50kW.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/bf998e95-bc69-4021-9bd4-c16046e1dfab The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos