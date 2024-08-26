Pakistan dismisses false information case against Farhan Asif





Pakistani authorities have dropped a case against a man arrested last week in connection with a false information campaign believed to have incited recent riots in Britain.

Police said they would not pursue the case further as they could not find evidence that Farhan Asif was the first to report the news.

Mr Asif refused to answer questions from the BBC as he left the Lahore court on Monday.

Earlier this month, riots erupted across England and Northern Ireland after false information was spread about the name and identity of the perpetrator of a stabbing attack that left three young girls dead in Southport.

A BBC investigation found that Mr Asif was linked to a website called Channel3Now, which published an article containing the attacker's pseudonym and falsely suggesting he was an asylum seeker who arrived in the UK by boat last year.

The article was widely shared on social media and went viral.

At a court hearing on Monday, police said they discovered that Mr Asif was a freelancer on his own channel and had shared the post on other social media accounts in the UK.

After British police refuted the false information shared by Mr Asif, he deleted the post and issued an apology to Channel3now for sharing the news, police said.

The judge asked Mr Asif a sarcastic question about whether he now realizes he must be careful about what he shares online.

BBC Verify previously tracked down several people associated with Channel3Now, interviewing someone who claimed to be an executive at the site.

The man told the BBC that publishing the fake name was wrong, but it was a mistake and not intentional.

After three young girls were murdered at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class on July 29, false information about the attacker spread online.

Violent chaos then broke out in Southport, sparking misinformation, far-right and anti-immigrant sentiment that spread to towns and cities across Britain and Northern Ireland.

Over the past three weeks, more than 500 people have been charged in connection with the case, at least 170 have been convicted and many have been jailed.

