Chinese tech giants invest in AI despite US restrictions

Chinese tech giants have doubled their capital spending this year as they invest in artificial intelligence infrastructure, despite U.S. sanctions designed to limit the country's progress in the crucial technology.

Alibaba, Tencent and Baidu together spent 50 billion yuan ($7 billion) in the first half, up from 23 billion yuan a year earlier. The groups said the focus was on buying processors and infrastructure related to training large language models for AI, both their own and those of others.

TikTok parent company ByteDance has also ramped up its AI spending, backed by a cash pile of more than $50 billion and the advantage of being privately held and relatively free from investor scrutiny, according to two people familiar with the matter.

“We will continue to invest in research and development and AI investments to grow our AI-driven cloud business,” Alibaba Chief Executive Eddie Wu told investors this month. “That’s simply because we see a lot of unmet demand from many customers.”

Alibaba buys processors to train its Tongyi series of AI models and rents computing power to others. The Chinese tech giant's investments in the first half totaled 23 billion yuan, up 123% from a year earlier.

“What we see when we make these kinds of capital investments is that as soon as a server is up and running, that server is instantly running at full capacity,” Wu said. “We can expect a very high return on investment.” [return on investment] over the next few quarters.

Sales from the group's cloud business increased in the second quarter, rising 6% from a year earlier. Alibaba said revenue from AI-related products more than doubled from a year earlier.

The surge is partly due to investments in Chinese AI startups that are aiming to attract customers. Nearly half of the $800 million invested in AI startup Moonshot in February was in vouchers for its cloud services.

While U.S. export controls cut off access to Nvidia's leading AI processors, such as the H100 and the upcoming Blackwell series, Chinese tech giants can buy lower-performance processors such as Nvidia's H20, which was designed to not exceed computing power thresholds set by Washington.

Analysts expect Nvidia to ship more than 1 million processors to Chinese tech companies in the coming months, at prices between $12,000 and $13,000 each. ByteDance is a major customer, the two people familiar with the matter said.

Dylan Patel of chip research group SemiAnalysis estimates that TikTok's parent company has purchased hundreds of thousands of H2O for its data centers in China, while spending heavily to work with partners and build out IT infrastructure in Johor, Malaysia.

ByteDance is China's largest buyer of AI as it invests heavily in China, Malaysia and buys from U.S. clouds, Patel said.

Social media and gaming giant Tencent said capital expenditure reached RMB23 billion in the first six months, up 176% from a year earlier, partly driven by investments in GPU and CPU servers.

James Mitchell, chief strategy officer, said the company's cloud business had benefited from a growing need to rent graphics processing units, but on a smaller scale than the boom seen by its U.S. peers.

In China, you don't have the same multitude of extremely well-funded startups trying to build large language models on their own. There are a lot of small companies, but they're capitalized at $1 billion or $2 billion, he said. They're not capitalized at $10 billion or $90 billion like in the United States.

A person familiar with Tencent's investment strategy said the company was issuing smaller checks to AI groups because of lingering concerns about Beijing's regulatory stance.

Baidu, China's longtime AI leader, was the most restrained in investment, spending RMB4.2 billion in the first half, up 4% from a year earlier.

Overall, capital spending by China’s big tech companies remains far behind that of their U.S. counterparts. Alphabet, Amazon, Meta and Microsoft spent $106 billion in the first half of the year and have promised further investments in the coming months.

