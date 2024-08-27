UK altnet raises new funds as financial transactions become more active





Alternative network providers Fibrus and Community Fibre have secured new debt funding as part of a flurry of funding deals in the sector as smaller players look to challenge incumbents BT, Virgin Media and O2 by building out full fibre.

Fibrus, a broadband provider for Northern Ireland and Cumbria, raised $100 million in August, while Community Fibre, a London-based alternative internet company, raised $60 million in May, the companies told the Financial Times.

The so-called altnets have raised billions of pounds in funding, but have been under pressure over the past 18 months due to rising borrowing costs and pressure from backers to withdraw their investments. Some have had to halt launches, cut jobs, and consolidate, so their focus has shifted to securing customers.

But the sector has seen a string of recent deals, and was given a boost last week when major altnet CityFibre announced a partnership with Sky.

Fibrus founder and chief executive Dominic Curens told the FT that achieving this was crucial given how difficult it was to finance fibre optics in the current market.

He added that while the biggest problem with the stock and bond markets was the low probability of most peers turning a profit in the short term, Fibrus expects to be profitable before interest, tax, depreciation and amortization in 2025.

Fibrus, which is expected to reach 393,000 businesses and 95,000 customers by the end of the month, will receive additional priority debt from existing lenders. The UK Infrastructure Bank has contributed $55 million, while ING, a financial institution, has contributed $25 million and German bank Landesbank Baden-Württemberg has contributed $20 million.

Community Fibre, which currently serves 1.3 million businesses and expects to have 300,000 customers by the end of this month, secured $60 million in debt financing in May from new banks JPMorgan and Barclays and existing lender Landesbank Baden-Württemberg.

Chairman Olaf Swantee told the FT that the achievement was due to the company's unique network location in London and very strong sales, adding that the company had been EBITDA positive since April.

The two companies have joined other alternative networks in announcing further funding in recent months, one of which is Hyperoptic, which is focused on urban areas and received a £150m investment from UKIB in July.

However, analysts are skeptical about the sustainability of the sector without further consolidation.

James Barford, telecoms director at Enders Analysis, said fundraising had slowed to a trickle by 2024, with most alternative networks struggling with low utilization and high operating losses.

Paolo Pescatore, founder and TMT analyst at PP Foresight, said the additional funding sounds positive, but there are still too many alternative networks chasing too little money.

But this month's rate cut provided some optimism and greater certainty to the sector, he added.

Other alternative networks looking to secure additional funding include Yorkshire-based Quickline Communications in August, Cornwall-based Wildanet in July, and London-based G. Network and Voneus in June. Voneus focuses on hard-to-reach communities.

