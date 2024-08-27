Ben Shelton beats Dominic Thiem, who says goodbye to the US Open | ATP Tour





Match report: Shelton tops Thiem, says goodbye to US Open

The Austrian was playing his last match on a major hard court.

August 26, 2024

Getty Images

Ben Shelton reached the semi-finals of the US Open last year. By ATP Staff

Ben Shelton is in fine form at this year's US Open. A semi-finalist in New York a year ago, the American defeated former champion Dominic Thiem – who was playing his last US Open match – 6-4, 6-2, 6-2 to reach the second round.

Shelton lit up New York last year as the youngest American to reach the semi-finals of a major hard-court tournament since Michael Chang in 1992. The 21-year-old looked comfortable on his return to Flushing Meadows on Monday when he dictated the play against Thiem at Arthur Ashe Stadium to improve to 2-1 in the ATP Head2Head series between the two men.

Thiem, who received a wild card, was last competing at the US Open. The 30-year-old Austrian, who is set to retire later this year, was 23-9 at the season's fourth major, including his first Grand Slam trophy in 2020. Four years ago, Thiem came from two sets down to beat Alexander Zverev for the biggest title of his career.

On Monday, the former world number three received a standing ovation from the crowd after his defeat to Shelton, while he was also presented with a photo collage on court.

“It’s been 10 years since I first played here. It’s actually a very important moment for me, because this is where I had my greatest success,” Thiem said on court. “In this strange year 2020, in strange and different circumstances. I had this success unfortunately without any of you. [the fans] “It was an incredible moment but also a little sad, so I'm super happy to have had the chance to play my last US Open match on this court.”

Dominic Thiem” style=”width: 100%;”>Photo credit: Getty Images

Shelton was quick to congratulate Thiem after the match.

“I want to congratulate Domi and his team on their exceptional Grand Slam career,” Shelton said. “Four finals and a title is something only kids can dream of, sitting on the couch at home, which was me not long ago. It couldn’t have happened to better people. I still see Domi’s smiling face and your team is doing it the right way. I’m sorry it ended this way, but congratulations on everything. You have so much to be proud of.”

Shelton has had a strong season on hard court this month. He reached the semifinals in Washington and then the quarterfinals of the ATP Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati. The 13th-ranked PIF ATP Rankings player will face Roberto Bautista Agut of Spain in the second round in New York.

Against Thiem, the No. 13 seed won 91 percent (41/45) of his first points and hit 34 winners to just 11 for Thiem to advance after one hour and 52 minutes.

“I love being here in New York,” Shelton added. “There’s no better vibe than on Ashe. I’m glad I got the chance to open it with Domi.”

