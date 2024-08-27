British reunion 'When the Love is Blind' arrives on Netflix – what to expect?





Love Is Blind fans in the UK, it's time to get the latest on your favorite couple, as the reunion episode airs on Monday night.

The first season of the UK version of Love Is Blind, which launched on Netflix earlier this month, follows six couples as they meet in a pod and begin new relationships, with the goal of getting married in the finale.

Here’s everything we know about the Love Is Blind reunion, which premiered in the UK, when it will be released on Netflix and what you can expect from it.

When is the Love is Blind UK reunion coming to Netflix?

The Love is Blind UK season 1 reunion episode premieres on Netflix on Monday 26th August at 9pm UK time.

The final episode aired last week, and with it came news that the British series would be renewed for another season next year.

What can we expect from the reunion episode?

Since the final episode aired, fans have been scouring social media for clues as to whether the couple continued dating or broke up after filming wrapped.

The reunion episode was filmed in August of this year, which means it gives viewers a glimpse into each couple's current lives and, most importantly, which couples have made it through in the real world, and which have gone their separate ways.

Read the following

In an interview with RadioTimes.com, co-presenter Emma Willis said the reunion episode might not be as explosive as the US version, adding: “It's not about being explosive, it's about getting answers and if you're going to do a show like that, you have to make sure you don't cross a line that's really polite.”

While three couples – Sabrina and Steven, Benaya and Nicole, and Bobby and Jasmine – got married in the season finale, the remaining three couples still have a chance of getting married in the future.

All six couples, including the aforementioned three – Maria and Tom, Demi and Ollie, and Kat and Freddie – are set to return, while at least one member of the Ford Squad is expected to return. Problem child Sam almost got caught between one of the now married couples.

But based on the trailer released ahead of the reunion, which you can check out below, some fans have expressed concern that one of the seemingly solid duo may already be over their marriage.

Keen observers have noted that Steven and Sabrina sit far apart and both look unhappy while watching the trailer.

Ollie and Demi, who are hopefully ending their relationship but are not married, may now be in a difficult position as Ollie was caught talking about something he saw online that bothered him.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://inews.co.uk/culture/love-is-blind-uk-release-netflix-3244898 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos