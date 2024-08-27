How U.S. Military Planning Shifted From Fighting Terrorism to Preparing for Tensions and Conflicts with China and Russia





President Joe Biden's recent endorsement of a major shift in U.S. nuclear weapons strategy underscores the attention the country's national security officials are paying to China's ambitions for influence around the world.

As the threats facing the United States evolve, the U.S. military adjusts its strategic directions, budgets, and planning. For example, after 9/11, the U.S. military shifted its focus from preparing to fight a powerful nation, the Soviet Union, to fighting smaller terrorist and insurgent groups.

Over the past decade, the Pentagon's efforts have refocused on preparing for what officials call great-power competition between the United States, Russia and China.

The most significant strategic shift in planning for great-power competition is the emphasis on deterrence. In classical military strategy, deterrence involves making an adversary believe that it can never achieve its objectives through military force because the response would be overwhelming and decisive. The National Defense Strategy released in October 2022, the document that articulates the country’s goals, objectives, and resource allocations for the next two years, explicitly acknowledges the potential risk of tensions and open conflict with Russia or China, and calls for integrated deterrence to avoid it. This means the combined efforts of the military, intelligence, and diplomatic agencies across the entire U.S. government.

The National Military Strategy section of the Comprehensive National Defense Strategy lays out how the U.S. military will contribute to this effort. As a former deputy secretary of defense and Pentagon chief of staff, I see the military focusing on three primary objectives to achieve integrated deterrence and prevent conflict with Russia or China.

New operational plans

For the military, integrated deterrence means that armed forces will depend both on where they are located and what they can do once they are in action to influence adversaries' decisions about when, where, how, and whether to use military force against the United States or its interests.

As part of the move away from counterterrorism and preparing for a conflict between major powers, the Defense Ministry has developed new methods to deal with the fact that Russia and China, unlike small terrorist groups, can fight in the air, on land and at sea anywhere in the world, as well as online and in space.

The first of these methods is what the Pentagon calls dynamic force, which involves rapidly deploying U.S. military forces around the world, without a predictable rotation schedule. This approach can reassure allies in the face of Russian or Chinese threats.

The United States, for example, has deployed up to 10,000 troops to Poland. These troops are not permanently stationed there, but the continued presence of American forces leaves Russia uncertain about the size and capabilities of its forces and signals its commitment to supporting nervous NATO allies in Eastern Europe.

Second, personnel and capabilities must be shifted to what are called multi-domain operations, in which units with different missions in the air, on land, at sea, in space, and in cyberspace plan and train together. In this way, they can be prepared to work closely together in real conflicts.

This level of collaboration allows the nation to respond to threats in a variety of ways. For example, threats to U.S. naval power on the high seas do not necessarily have to be directly addressed by corresponding naval actions, but can be addressed through cyberattacks or from space.

This approach could cause the Chinese People's Liberation Army to think twice before launching military operations against Taiwan. Not only would the Chinese potentially face a direct and fierce conflict, but U.S. cyber and space operations could also disrupt or destroy Chinese military communications, thereby hampering their attack.

China has increased its military spending in recent years. Kevin Frayer/Getty Images Investments in modernization

Recent research has shown that China’s investment in its military personnel and capabilities, particularly in air, naval, and nuclear forces, has increased exponentially over the past two decades, reaching a level estimated to be close to parity with the United States. This has prompted the United States to modernize its own corresponding military capabilities. For the 2024 budget, the Department of Defense has allocated a whopping $234.9 billion for programs to support integrated deterrence, likely a 10 percent increase over previous spending plans.

Some of this money will be used to develop and acquire F-35 fighter jets and build Columbia-class nuclear submarines. When the United States and its allies in the Pacific, such as Japan, South Korea and Australia, deploy these planes and submarines, they will remind potential adversaries of American military power, which is itself a deterrent to foreign aggression.

Over the past decade, China’s rapid expansion of nuclear weapons has alarmed senior U.S. policymakers. Although then-President Barack Obama pushed countries to envision a world without nuclear weapons, he approved the most expensive and significant upgrade to the U.S. nuclear arsenal ever. In 2022, the Biden administration renewed its financial commitment to deploying a modern and resilient nuclear triad of intercontinental ballistic missiles, submarine-launched missiles, and long-range nuclear bombers.

Advancement of technology

In 2019, the Space Force was established as a separate branch of the armed forces and tasked with defending U.S. space assets and enforcing international law. Because of the importance of satellite communications to military operations and civilian life, including internet connectivity, the Space Force works closely with Cyber ​​Command, the military organization charged with defending the nation from cyberattacks, to prevent malicious hackers from disrupting systems vital to the world, such as the Global Positioning System, better known as GPS.

Recent intelligence indicates that China plans to conduct destructive cyberattacks against U.S. critical infrastructure, including the power grid, in the event of a conflict. To counter these plans, Cyber ​​Command continues to strengthen its capabilities to defend U.S. systems and enterprises from cyberattacks, as well as conduct attacks against the systems of other nations.

The Pentagon is also seeking to counteract China’s rapid military expansion by using artificial intelligence software under a program called the Replicator Initiative. The project aims to build thousands of low-cost, AI-driven autonomous planes and boats that can be used in combat to counter China’s military mass with our own mass, in the words of Deputy Secretary of Defense Kathleen Hicks.

The U.S. military has conducted joint exercises with European countries to strengthen alliances. Sean Gallup/Getty Images Integrating with allies and partners

The U.S. military has also sought to strengthen its alliances with other countries, particularly during the final four years of the Biden administration.

Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022 led NATO to expand its troop strength and the number and capabilities of troops at the organization’s disposal. The United States has strengthened its commitment to NATO, increasing troop deployments in Eastern Europe and supporting European defense initiatives by committing nearly $3 billion in funding for additional fighter jets, air defense batteries, and munitions.

In Asia, around the Indian Ocean and across the Pacific Ocean, a vast region the U.S. government often calls the “Indo-Pacific,” the United States has strengthened its alliances with Japan, South Korea, and the Philippines by conducting numerous military exercises and increasing military assistance. Efforts such as the annual maritime aviation support exercise are aimed at countering Chinese military and political influence.

The United States has also sought to strengthen its alliances with the United Kingdom and Australia, pledging to sell up to five nuclear-powered, conventionally armed submarines to the Australian Navy by 2030.

The United States has combined all these efforts into a coordinated approach aimed at avoiding open conflict with China and Russia. But the work is not yet done: the global political and military landscape is constantly evolving, and new security challenges are constantly emerging.

Grace Jones, a master's student in public policy and research assistant at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, contributed to this article.

