Intel Layoffs: Is America's Future Chip Independence Under Threat?





On August 1, 2024, Intel announced its financial results for the second quarter of 2024. They weren't pretty; the company's stock fell more than 25% as it announced an aggressive cost-cutting plan, including layoffs that will affect 15% of its entire workforce.

As the blow to Intel’s stock makes clear, the cost-cutting plan has caught many investors off guard. The company has had no shortage of bad news in recent years, but the investments and incentives expected from the CHIPS and Science Act, which aims to boost domestic chip production, have provided a glimmer of hope to cling to. Intel’s ongoing struggles raise the question: Will the U.S. government need to do more?

“I don’t think we can lose Intel. That would be going too far,” says Rob Atkinson, president of the Information Technology and Innovation Foundation, a technology think tank. The question then becomes: What happens if Intel says we need an infusion of cash? I think the U.S. government is going to have to take that seriously.

$8.5 billion is a lot. Is it enough?

The US CHIPS and Science Act is a law passed on August 9, 2022, that aims to boost domestic semiconductor production. The law did not name recipients and instead approved funds for later allocation. This began happening earlier this year and on March 20, 2024, the US Department of Commerce and Intel entered into a preliminary memorandum of understanding that includes $8.5 billion in direct financing and $11 billion in loans. Intel also plans to claim a 25% tax credit on investments made in semiconductor manufacturing facilities that will be operational between 2023 and 2026.

That sounds like a big investment. Yet Intel's stock price has halved since the announcement. One reason? Building new, cutting-edge semiconductor factories is extremely expensive.

Intel is the only American company capable of developing competitive technology. Mike Demler, semiconductor analyst

“I don't know if Intel is going to make a lot of money,” Atkinson says. “It's really a subsidy to set up a factory in a country where manufacturing costs are high. Building a semiconductor factory is expensive, he says, and building one in the United States is even more expensive. For that reason, he thinks the CHIPS Act funding is unlikely to improve Intel's bottom line.”

He’s not alone in thinking this way. Several reports have reiterated the high cost of advanced manufacturing plants. A December 2023 report from International Business Strategies estimated that TSMC’s global investment in its upcoming N2 (2-nanometer) process, scheduled to go into mass production in 2025, could approach $28 billion. Another report on two Samsung plants to be built in Texas put the cost at $44 billion.

As these investments show, companies with non-U.S. holdings are happy to take advantage of incentives to build factories in the United States. Yet Intel stands out from its peers in one key respect: It is the only U.S.-based company with advanced semiconductor factories. Samsung and TSMC received less CHIPS Act funding, $6.4 billion and $6.6 billion, respectively, and received smaller loans.

Without Intel, the alternative would be that factories built by TSMC or Samsung would be more under the company's control. [United States]”Semiconductor analyst Mike Demler says. One such move could involve foreign companies selling off majority stakes in domestic factories, he says. That's not going to happen.

Atkinson says that while the CHIPS Act is a start, the U.S. will likely need additional funding, support, or incentives if the goal is to see competitive, advanced semiconductor fabs owned by U.S. companies. “We did a double in the first round, and that’s pretty good,” he says. “But the problem is that everyone in Washington thinks we’re done.”

His think tank, ITIF, recently released a report on Chinese semiconductor innovation that makes several recommendations to U.S. lawmakers, including extending the 25% tax credit for investments in semiconductor manufacturing through at least 2030. (It currently expires on January 1, 2027.)

The Future of Intel's Foundry

The disappointing second-quarter financial results and upcoming layoffs paint a bleak picture for Intel's future. Some have even speculated that a competitor, such as Broadcom, could attempt an acquisition in the coming years. But despite the recent bad news, Demler was optimistic about the technology underlying Intel's foundry business.

Intel is the only U.S. company that can develop competitive technology. And in fact, Intel has been an innovator in process technology, Demler said. He pointed to technological advances such as FinFET, a fin-shaped transistor that Intel put into production in 2011, and more recently Foveros, an advanced chip packaging technology that enables vertical stacking of chips.

Intel's foundry future hinges heavily on Intel 18A, the company's next leading-edge semiconductor manufacturing process. The 1.8-nanometer manufacturing process will combine several of Intel's innovations, including 3D hybrid bonding, nanosheet transistors, and backside power delivery. If all goes according to plan, Intel's 18A process should compete directly with, or even surpass, TSMC's upcoming 2N process technology, according to Demler.

But the success of the manufacturing technology, while a positive step, may not solve all of Intel's problems. In addition to the high costs of investing in new factories, Intel must manage the tricky prospect of attracting customers to its foundry business while continuing to design processors and other chips. “I don't know if the foundry model works for Intel because they're competing with their customers,” Atkinson says.

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger, anticipating the problem, announced a reorganization in February 2024 to split the company into Intel Foundry Services and Intel Product. It's too early to tell whether the split will allay customer concerns.

For now, the fate of Intel’s foundry and, by extension, chip production in the United States remains uncertain. All eyes are on the Intel 18A processor, which is expected to begin production in 2025. If it succeeds, it will put Intel back on the cutting edge. If it fails, efforts to bolster chip production in the United States will be seriously compromised.

I think next year, Demler said, the results will be there.

