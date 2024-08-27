Travis King, U.S. Army soldier who fled to North Korea, to plead guilty to desertion





Travis King, the U.S. Army soldier who fled to North Korea last year, will plead guilty to desertion as part of a plea deal, his lawyer said Monday.

King will plead guilty to five of the 14 felonies he was originally charged with, attorney Franklin Rosenblatt said in a statement. He will plead guilty to one count of desertion, one count of assaulting a noncommissioned officer and three counts of disobeying a lawful order, Rosenblatt said.

CNN was first to report the guilty plea.

The remaining nine violations of the Uniform Code of Military Justice, part of the original case against King, will be withdrawn and dismissed, Rosenblatt said.

Private 2nd Class Travis King.by Carl Gates

In a statement Monday evening, Michelle McCaskill, a spokeswoman for the Army's Office of Special Counsel, confirmed that an agreement had been reached but did not provide details.

Private King has agreed to plead guilty, but no further details can be released at this time because the guilty plea is subject to acceptance by the military judge, she said.

The initial slew of charges reflected allegations of unrest before King crossed the Demilitarized Zone between U.S.-allied South Korea and communist North Korea on July 18, 2023. He was 23 at the time.

The incident follows 48 days of imprisonment by South Korean authorities over allegations including assault and damage to public property.

The king's mother, Claudine Gates, said last year that she believed something happened to her son during his deployment that affected his mental health and may have led to his behavior in South Korea.

A mother knows her son, and I believe something happened to mine while he was deployed, she said in October.

The day he fled, the military had ordered King to return to the United States. But instead of flying, he ended up joining a group tour of the border village of Panmunjom. He abandoned the tour and fled to North Korea.

North Korea held him until September. Upon his return, King underwent reintegration at Joint Base San Antonio before being held until his trial at Fort Bliss, Texas, one of his lawyers said last year.

McCaskill, the spokesman for the Army's special counsel's office, said King would remain in custody at least until a judge hears his plea agreement.

Upon Kings' return to the United States, White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan found himself in the rare position of thanking North Korea and China for their assistance.

“We thank the Swedish government for its diplomatic role as the protecting power for the United States in the DPRK and the government of the People's Republic of China for its assistance in facilitating Private King's transit,” Sullivan said in a statement in late September.

Among the offenses that would be waived as part of Kings' plea deal are solicitation of child pornography, possession of child pornography, drinking alcohol against orders and leaving his base in South Korea after curfew.

U.S. Army Private Travis King will take responsibility for his conduct and plead guilty, Rosenblatt said in his statement Monday.

King, a native of Racine, Wisconsin, will plead guilty and be sentenced in a military tribunal at Fort Bliss on Sept. 20, Rosenblatt said.

McCaskill said if the hearing judge rejects the plea deal, Kings' case could end up in a contested court-martial. Otherwise, he will most likely be sentenced under the terms of the plea deal, she said.

Courtney Kube

Mosheh wins

Dennis Romero contributed.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/news/us-news/travis-king-us-army-private-dashed-north-korea-plead-guilty-desertion-rcna168336 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos