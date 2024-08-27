Novak Djokovic eases into US Open second round | ATP Tour





US Open With some cleaning up to do, Djokovic eases into US Open second round

Djokovic joins Federer with 89 wins at Flushing Meadows

August 27, 2024

Getty Images

Novak Djokovic is looking for a fifth US Open title this fortnight at Flushing Meadows. By ATP Staff

As if slipping into a comfortable bath, Novak Djokovic began his US Open title defense on Monday night, although he still has some issues to resolve in the coming rounds.

Back on hard court for the first time since Indian Wells in March and playing in his first tournament since winning Olympic gold on clay in Paris three weeks ago, Djokovic did not play his cleanest game at Arthur Ashe Stadium. The four-time champion double-faulted 10 times, put in just 47 percent of his first serves and made 40 unforced errors.

But despite the blots on the stat sheet, Djokovic was still in complete control of his first ATP Head2Head meeting with Radu Albot, wrapping up the 6-2, 6-2, 6-4 victory in two hours and seven minutes, sending fans on their way just before midnight.

Joking before the match that he was seeking revenge on Albot, who had victories over his brothers Marko and Djordje, Djokovic claimed a record 78th win by a man inside Ashe.

“I wanted to start the tournament the right way and I think I did,” Djokovic said on ESPN. “There were some ups and downs, which is normal, I think, to get rid of the rust that comes off your shoulders after playing on another surface and at the Olympics.

“I haven't played on hard courts for six months, so I'm still finding my rhythm, finding the tempo on the court.”

Tied with Roger Federer for the most Open wins (89), second only to Jimmy Connors (98), Djokovic was unfazed as he returned to the hard courts for his first appearance since winning Olympic singles gold in Paris, where he completed the career Golden Slam.

Seeking a 25th major title to break a tie with Australia's Margaret Court, Djokovic will next face fellow Serbian Laslo Djere, who beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff in five sets.

The number 2 in the PIF ATP rankings is also looking for his 100th career title this fortnight.

Djokovic, who won the first of his four US Opens in 2011, improved to 30-7 on the season. In his career Grand Slams, the 37-year-old is 62-1 against players outside the top 100 and at the US Open, he is 41-0 against players outside the top 50. Albot slipped to 107-147 according to the Infosys ATP Match Wins Index.

Defending champion advances to R2 @usopen | #USOpen | @DjokerNole pic.twitter.com/b7dGrz52za

— ATP Tour (@atptour) August 27, 2024

Albot, world number 138, was participating in the main draw of the US Open for the 10th time after qualifying for the third time.

Albot had the wind in his sails for a brief moment in the second set when he broke at 2-2 and led 40/0 on serve, but Djokovic responded with a flurry of penetrating returns to win five straight points and regain the lead emphatically.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.atptour.com/en/news/djokovic-albot-us-open-2024-monday The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos