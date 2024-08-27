UK shop prices fall for first time since cost of living crisis began | Retail





UK shop prices have fallen for the first time in nearly three years since the start of the cost-of-living crisis, as food inflation eases and retailers offer discounts on clothing and homeware to clear unsold summer stock.

New data shows that prices fell 0.3% in the first week of August compared to the same period last year, compared to a 0.2% increase in July and a three-month average of 0%.

According to the British Retail Federation-Nielsen IQ store price index, this marks the first period of falling prices for goods and services since October 2021.

The decline was driven by falling non-food prices as retailers began to strategically discount goods. Stores have been trying to move stock after a tough summer when consumers were less willing to brave the cold and rain to the high street and less inclined to buy summer clothes. Retailers have also been trying to figure out how to boost spending while households still struggle with high living costs.

Helen Dickinson, chief executive of the British Retail Consortium (BRC), said the change was driven by non-food deflation, with retailers ramping up discounts, particularly on fashion and homeware, to clear summer stock.

She said the discount followed a difficult summer trading season that had hit many households due to bad weather and continued high living costs. Food inflation eased, with fresh food prices, including fruit, meat and fish, seeing their biggest monthly decline since December 2020 as supplier input costs fell.

Clothing and footwear were among the most discounted items, falling for the eighth straight month in August as demand weakened. Electronics were also a driver of the price decline, according to the BRC, with tech prices starting to fall to lower levels after years of rising prices.

Food prices continue to weigh on household finances, rising 2% year-on-year in August.

However, this was the slowest increase since November 2021. The cost of shelf-stable foods such as tinned food, chips, tea bags and biscuits rose by 3.4%, while the cost of fresh foods such as fruit, meat and fish fell by 1%, the biggest monthly decline since December 2020. The BRC said this was partly due to easing costs for food producers.

Dickinson said: “Retailers will continue to try to lower their prices, and households will be happy to see some goods' prices fall to deflationary levels.”

But the future remains uncertain. The BRC warned that retail prices could still rise in the coming months as climate disruption impacts crops and conflicts in the Middle East and Ukraine push up the cost of goods and fuel.

According to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), since Russia invaded Ukraine in February 2022, food prices have risen by 32.6%, gas prices by 68% and electricity prices by 45%.

The BRC's warning comes after the ONS reported that the UK's annual inflation rate rose to 2.2% in July for the first time since December last year and is expected to remain above the government's 2% target for the rest of the year. The increase was linked to domestic energy prices, which fell less last month than in July 2023.

The Bank of England also said earlier this month that it expects its consumer price index inflation measure to continue to rise, peaking at around 2.75% before falling again. However, there is still speculation that the Bank of England could cut rates again when it meets its Monetary Policy Committee in September. Earlier this month, the committee cut borrowing costs to 5% from 5.25%.

