American Iva Jovic, 16, wins her first match at the US Open

NEW YORK — Iva Jovic, a 16-year-old from California, knocked off 2023 Australian Open semifinalist Magda Linette of Poland 6-4, 6-3 on Monday.

“Surprised, but not surprised,” Jovic said of the result against someone ranked in the top 20.

“I had a plan of what I was going to do before I started, and I didn’t have to make many adjustments because it was going well,” Jovic said. “So I stuck to it.”

American Katrina Scott was 16 when she won a match at the US Open four years ago. Last year, Russian Mirra Andreeva was 16 when she achieved her feat.

Here's one clue to Jovic's youth: She still plans to compete in the junior event later in the tournament. Here's another: Jovic is still in school, taking online courses through a program she describes as “hands-on and … very forgiving.”

Jovic grew up playing a variety of sports, including soccer, gymnastics and swimming. But she gravitated toward tennis, which she began learning alongside her older sister on courts built atop the Torrance, California, apartment complex where they lived.

“I want to be the best I can be,” Jovic said. “I want to improve every day, honestly. I want to keep working. I’m on the right track, but there’s still a lot to do.”

She earned a wild card into the main draw of the final Grand Slam tournament of the year by winning the US Tennis Association Girls' 18s National Championship. She also partnered with Tyra Grant to win the doubles title, earning them a wild card into the women's doubles at Flushing Meadows; the USTA also granted Jovic and another American teenager, Kaylan Bigun, a spot in the mixed doubles draw.

Jovic and Grant teamed up to win the junior doubles titles at the Australian Open in January and Wimbledon in July; they were also runners-up at the French Open in June.

Jovic's favourite players are 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic – he is Serbian, as are his roots; after the English portion of her press conference ended on Monday, she answered questions in Serbian – and Tokyo Olympic gold medallist Belinda Bencic.

For what?

“Djokovic, I mean, do I have to say it? We all know how great he is,” Jovic said. “And then Belinda, she gets the ball very early and her footwork cuts the angle very well, so she makes her opponents feel like they’re smothered. That’s what I’d like to try to do.”

Jovic would love the chance to have a conversation with Djokovic, but their only interaction so far was when she asked him if he would pose for a photo.

“I have a selfie,” she said, smiling. “It doesn’t look great, but it’s there.”

The Associated Press contributed to this article.

